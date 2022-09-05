Thursday Pulpit: The true heart of Father God

Ever had that moment when your kids have just been on it all day and not left you alone and have cried at everything? ("No, Rich, I don’t know what you're talking about," responds everyone sarcastically.)

You’ve been calm in your responses, you’ve actually responded and not reacted. You’ve kept a level and a mellow head. You pat yourself on the back for doing so well for so long and then it’s getting them into bedtime. You know where I’m going with this, right? You have one more moment to get through and you can celebrate and rest that you’ve been great today as a parent.

Well, at that last moment the kids kick off and aren’t engaging in a very productive way and then, you lose it. What’s happened all day comes out and there’s a reactive explosion in your mind or heart. And suddenly the kids look at you in utter disbelief that any of this was as a result of their behavior. But worse, in their eyes you actually see fear. These moments in my life have, fortunately, not been daily occurrences. The kids and I have definitely had moments like these but as I say, fortunately, not very often. But that moment you see the fear in their eyes, you are filled with shame and condemnation.

There’s a saying I absolutely love: "Religion says, ‘I messed up, my Dad’s gonna kill me!’ The Gospel says, ‘I messed up, I need to call my Dad!’” My goal in parenting is that when I respond to my kids, that never leaves them wanting to run away from me. My goal is that they would always run toward me. Likewise in our faith walk, we have a Heavenly Father who always wants us running toward Him and not away from Him. And the outworking of that is how others perceive the Father through our love, words and judgment of them. I’m sure you know some people who are always running away from God. Well, where did they get that? Most likely through other Christians' views of what the Father is like, and quite possibly how they have gone about evangelism and the picture we have painted about the Father.

Not going to lie to you, I’d also run a million miles if I heard the creator of this world, the Father, wants a relationship with me so that He can impose His will on me, and His will is that I’m not healed and I’m meant to suffer. Or so that He can judge me and punish me so harshly when I set my foot out of line! Or that He owns a cattle on a thousand hills but I must be reduced to poverty all for His name. For a long time I believed a lot of this and really saw God as a really mean school principal who’s looking to punish me and reprimand me at every opportunity. But His love and mercy set me on a journey of freedom and a new understanding of what the Father’s love really means and that He has a life of joy, freedom, happiness and peace for my life. The view of God that had been painted to me by adults when I was young was not actually the same God who I experienced and who I read about in the bible.

Just like how my kids are journeying to find freedom, joy, peace and love in their earthly Dad, our Father in Heaven wants that for each one of us. Can I ask you what picture of God have you got in your heart that might be based on a lie you heard so many years ago? What picture of God are you giving to other people? Maybe both those answers are great, but if not, or you want to know true freedom in your life, we invite you to come worship with us. Come and start a new journey based on truth and come find joy, freedom, peace and love, and come find out that these aren’t concepts, but that this is the true heart of Father God.

God bless.