Thursday Pulpit: The two great commandments

In Matthew 22:37-39, we read, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”

To me, it has always been clear than we love Him primarily by keeping His commandments and by following His example. Obviously, we’re all imperfect sons and daughters of Him, and a result of our imperfections is that keeping His commandments becomes an objective which too often escapes us. Fortunately, we have the opportunity to repent and try again.

The second commandment is sometimes even more difficult to keep because it requires us to put off the natural man, meaning our tendencies to be of the world, where we’re overwhelmed by petty jealousies, comparisons with others, and a general absence of kindness and decency in our behaviors.

How often do we reach out to the homeless and others in need whose challenges are in front of our eyes on a daily basis? The story of the good Samaritan teachers us that everyone is our neighbor, and the Savior told us “that which ye do unto the least of these, my brethren, ye do it unto me.” We can all be better citizens and better followers by making conscious efforts to lift up the downtrodden with food, shelter, and financial support.