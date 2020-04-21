Thursday Pulpit: The two great commandments

In Matthew 22:37-39, we read, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
To me, it has always been clear than we love Him primarily by keeping His commandments and by following His example. Obviously, we’re all imperfect sons and daughters of Him, and a result of our imperfections is that keeping His commandments becomes an objective which too often escapes us. Fortunately, we have the opportunity to repent and try again.
The second commandment is sometimes even more difficult to keep because it requires us to put off the natural man, meaning our tendencies to be of the world, where we’re overwhelmed by petty jealousies, comparisons with others, and a general absence of kindness and decency in our behaviors.
How often do we reach out to the homeless and others in need whose challenges are in front of our eyes on a daily basis? The story of the good Samaritan teachers us that everyone is our neighbor, and the Savior told us “that which ye do unto the least of these, my brethren, ye do it unto me.” We can all be better citizens and better followers by making conscious efforts to lift up the downtrodden with food, shelter, and financial support.
I would also like to address with these comments another aspect of “loving our neighbor” that has become a significant challenge for virtually all of us. The concern which I sometimes reflect poorly in my own behavior involves the notion of basic civility. How can we find ways to more consistently display basic civility in our dealings with our friends and neighbors? We far too often cross the line when we discover that we’re on opposite sides of virtually any issue and treat each other occasionally with disdain and even anger.
The political conditions of our present day have resulted in a sometimes bitter divisiveness that has to make our Heavenly Father incredibly sad. I believe we can disagree without being disagreeable, and we can debate political issues without being rude and unkind. If we consistently look upon each other as brothers and sisters, regardless of lifestyles, political persuasions, or religious affiliations, and then consciously try to interact and respond in ways that might be more consistent with “loving our neighbor,” how much happier we would all be and how much joy would thereby accrue to our loving Heavenly Father.
We’re all important in the eyes of the Lord, and each of us can make a difference in our world by being thoughtful about how we react and how we behave. It’s not an easy thing to change our attitudes and feelings, but with conscious, reflective efforts, we can impact our world for good. Let’s try it!
Dr. David E. Brown is regional Director of Public Affairs but was formerly the President of the Napa Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which includes 10 congregations -- four in Napa, one in St. Helena, one in Sonoma, two in Vallejo, and two in Benicia.
