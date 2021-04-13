Thursday Pulpit: Theology leads to ethics

In our study of Mark’s Gospel this past week, we were talking about the disciples hoping to spend some time apart with Jesus so they can tell him about their first successful mission trip (see Mark 6). But as they’re heading across the Sea of Galilee to this “deserted place” together, they find a large crowd waiting on the shore. And that’s when Mark writes that Jesus “had compassion for them, because they were like sheep without a shepherd … ” (6:34). It’s one of my favorite verses because it speaks so much about who Jesus is and by extension, how God sees people, and then has implications for those who would follow Jesus, and how we’re called to view people. These are both theological and ethical questions to grapple with. If God, through Jesus, looks at people with compassion, it follows that Jesus’ followers would also have compassion for others.
But here’s the rub. I have not always understood what compassion is. I think I usually translated compassion as pity. I’d feel sorry for someone who was going through a hard time. But pity can be felt at a distance. Pity allows you to stay safe when someone else is hurting. I have since learned that if you break the word apart, compassion comes from the Latin “com” meaning “with” and “pati” meaning “suffering.” So to have compassion is to suffer with someone. As Frederick Buechner has written: “Compassion is the sometimes fatal capacity for feeling what it's like to live inside somebody else's skin. It is the knowledge that there can never really be any peace and joy for me until there is peace and joy finally for you too” (published in "Wishful Thinking").
Isn’t this precisely what the church has said God did in Jesus? As Paul says in Philippians, Jesus “who, though he was in the form of God, did not regard equality with God as something to be exploited, but emptied himself, taking the form of a slave, being born in human likeness. And being found in human form, he humbled himself and became obedient to the point of death — even death on a cross.” (2:6-8) Easter is all about God honoring Jesus, raising him from the dead because he fully entered into the human condition, suffering the humiliation of a public execution and dying.
Which leads me to the challenge of adopting Jesus’ view of people. It is so easy to feel pity or to judge people who are suffering and to distance ourselves from them. But if we are to follow Jesus’ example, we have to suffer with them, to listen to what it is like to be in their skin, and that is not so easy for us to do. In the last several months, we’ve heard the protests from people of color trying to tell the country about the challenges they experience because of who they are; Black people, Asian and Pacific Islanders, refugees from violence south of our border. Just this Sunday, the Chronicle wrote about our town having a problem with racism, and the lack of inclusion of Hispanic people being represented in our local government. It makes me wonder if we see these people; if we hear their struggles the way God sees and hears them. I know my tendency to distance myself, to feel uncomfortable about their situation. I know I’m reluctant to enter into their pain and I know I am not alone. But I also believe Buechner is right, that we won’t know peace and joy until everyone does. Or as Paul writes at the beginning of that passage in Philippians, “Let the same mind be in you that was in Christ Jesus.” (2:5)
Jonathan Eastman is pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena, 1428 Spring St. Worship services can be found on our YouTube channel: First Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena