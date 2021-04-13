Thursday Pulpit: Theology leads to ethics

Isn’t this precisely what the church has said God did in Jesus? As Paul says in Philippians, Jesus “who, though he was in the form of God, did not regard equality with God as something to be exploited, but emptied himself, taking the form of a slave, being born in human likeness. And being found in human form, he humbled himself and became obedient to the point of death — even death on a cross.” (2:6-8) Easter is all about God honoring Jesus, raising him from the dead because he fully entered into the human condition, suffering the humiliation of a public execution and dying.

Which leads me to the challenge of adopting Jesus’ view of people. It is so easy to feel pity or to judge people who are suffering and to distance ourselves from them. But if we are to follow Jesus’ example, we have to suffer with them, to listen to what it is like to be in their skin, and that is not so easy for us to do. In the last several months, we’ve heard the protests from people of color trying to tell the country about the challenges they experience because of who they are; Black people, Asian and Pacific Islanders, refugees from violence south of our border. Just this Sunday, the Chronicle wrote about our town having a problem with racism, and the lack of inclusion of Hispanic people being represented in our local government. It makes me wonder if we see these people; if we hear their struggles the way God sees and hears them. I know my tendency to distance myself, to feel uncomfortable about their situation. I know I’m reluctant to enter into their pain and I know I am not alone. But I also believe Buechner is right, that we won’t know peace and joy until everyone does. Or as Paul writes at the beginning of that passage in Philippians, “Let the same mind be in you that was in Christ Jesus.” (2:5)