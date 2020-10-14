Thursday Pulpit: There is always hope

I was thinking the other day of how sad and disappointed and frustrated I was with everything going on.

2020, my kid’s schooling, the fires, the evacuations, the moving three times during the evacuations. Honestly, my head was not in a good place. My soul was in a worse place. I kept thinking about how bad everything was and is. I kept thinking the next thing that hits us is going to be bad as well! I kept thinking we’re never going to catch a break.

That, friends, is a soul that is in need of restoring. You see, a soul that is downcast or looking for the next disappointing event, or whose outlook is doom and gloom, is a soul that has misplaced its hope. I was reminded of that and it changed everything!

I want to remind our readers of that as well. There is always hope. Hope is the the very thing that anchors the soul to restoration. We hope for a lot of things: We hope the fires don’t happen again, we hope for coronavirus to end quickly. But hope “for” things and hope “in” something is completely different. Hope “in” God holds us when our hope “for” things don’t work out. That’s refreshing for the soul. Hope is our anchor in the chaos around us.