Thursday Pulpit: There is always hope

I was thinking the other day of how sad and disappointed and frustrated I was with everything going on.
2020, my kid’s schooling, the fires, the evacuations, the moving three times during the evacuations. Honestly, my head was not in a good place. My soul was in a worse place. I kept thinking about how bad everything was and is. I kept thinking the next thing that hits us is going to be bad as well! I kept thinking we’re never going to catch a break.
That, friends, is a soul that is in need of restoring. You see, a soul that is downcast or looking for the next disappointing event, or whose outlook is doom and gloom, is a soul that has misplaced its hope. I was reminded of that and it changed everything!
I want to remind our readers of that as well. There is always hope. Hope is the the very thing that anchors the soul to restoration. We hope for a lot of things: We hope the fires don’t happen again, we hope for coronavirus to end quickly. But hope “for” things and hope “in” something is completely different. Hope “in” God holds us when our hope “for” things don’t work out. That’s refreshing for the soul. Hope is our anchor in the chaos around us.
In Psalm 23:3, it says that ‘He (God) restores my soul.’ If He restores our soul, then that means there are times our souls need restoring. A healthy soul is one that always looks to see the hope in any situation, the gold in the mess of life. A healthy, refreshed soul looks for gain in every situation rather than probably loss. It looks for the treasures that God has placed around us rather than the death and destruction that is trying to steal our hope.
God is always looking to upgrade you and restore you. His word promises us that all things work for good for those who love Him and are called according to His good purpose (Romans 8:28). If it’s not good, friends, God isn’t finished with it yet. Hold onto that hope!
Finally, when is the last time your soul sang? When was the last time something good actually fed your soul? If we’re all gloom and doom and grumpy, we’re probably feeding ourselves on the wrong things. Celebrate life. Celebrate every little win! Celebrating gets us to healthy spiritual and emotional places! Do things that feed your soul!
For me, my kids and my wife’s laugh feed my soul! A good nap feeds my soul :) Sitting on the beach watching the ocean feeds my soul! Seeing breakthrough and good news for other people feeds my soul! We need to celebrate the wins as much as possible! I believe and we believe here at Calvary Christian Church that a soul that prospers, usually sees everything else around them start to prosper.
Take hold of your soul today … and say I’m gonna eat today! Feed your soul something good! Blessings, friends.
Rich Stein pastors Calvary Christian Church, 2322 Spring St., St. Helena, 963-9255. The church is open on Sundays for outdoor public worship at 10 a.m. Social distancing guidelines are in place; please bring a mask.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!