Thursday Pulpit: Thirst quencher

Have you ever been so thirsty that you could hardly think straight? Maybe out hiking? Your mouth is dry. You are likely dehydrated. You haven’t gotten your eight glasses of water a day. All you can think about is finding a drink. When you’re that thirsty, you almost only crave water.

Imagine the poor pioneers who happened upon the cruel terrain of Death Valley. What an appropriate name. The pioneers kept moving forward toward their need — water. There was a beautiful lake in the distance, but they could never quite get to it. The mirage didn’t have any water, only an optical illusion.

Years ago, a friend and I hiked Half Dome in Yosemite National Park. We set out from the valley floor, up the Mist Trail and through Little Yosemite Valley. We had packed several liters of water and were trying to ration it carefully since we didn’t have a water filter with us. This particular day the temperature really skyrocketed. We felt like we were boiling!

While it wasn’t anything like the pioneers experienced, we definitely needed more fluids. Our rationing just wasn’t enough. We both felt dehydrated. When we came across some other hikers at a little spring we were overjoyed. A nice fellow hiker offered to refill our water bottles using his filter to remove any impurities. Without a filter it is possible to get giardia, etc.

It was wonderful to drink pure, clean water to our hearts’ content. We were rejuvenated to climb Quarter Dome with its giant steps. The heat soared down on us even more now because we were completely out of the trees with no shade. The slabs of granite reflected the heat back up too. Finally we reached the cables for the ascent of Half Dome. What a magnificent view from the top!

I’m thankful for that guy who refilled our water bottles. Our thirst was quenched. If we would have gone up Half Dome without that extra water, we certainly wouldn’t have been able to enjoy the experience.

Jesus, the creator of the amazing outdoors, uses “thirst” as an illustration. He declares, “I am the bread of life. He who comes to me will never go hungry, and he who believes in me will never be thirsty.” (John 6:35) “Whoever drinks the water I give him will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.” (John 4:14) Jesus offers living water and there is no mirage. (Jeremiah 17:13)

Being connected to Jesus means you never have to say goodbye for the last time. It means enjoying all the goodness that life has to offer for eternity. It means living a real, authentic life instead of a shallow, mediocre one. Being connected to Jesus means true power with no rolling blackouts or rate hikes. It’s constant. It’s free. It’s meant for you and me.

If you’ve ever had severe thirst, you know how good the water tastes when you finally get it. Water never tasted so good as it did up in Yosemite. In Psalm 34:1, David wrote, “Taste and see that the Lord is good.” With Jesus in our lives, we will never thirst again!