“Living within you is the Christ who floods you with the expectation of glory! This mystery of Christ, embedded within us, becomes a heavenly treasure chest of hope filled with the riches of glory for his people, and God wants EVERYONE to know it!” — Colossians 1:27 (The Passion translation)

We are never without hope when we place our hope and trust in Jesus, when we choose to accept His ways. Jesus, our "Way," willingly offered His life as a ransom for many, establishing hope for us. Jesus overcame the power of the grave and completely destroyed its hold over us.

Even the fear of death itself has lost its power over those who believe and find their hope in Jesus.

“O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?” (1 Corinthians 15:55)

The one who believes and receives this gift of salvation is no longer separated from God because of sin. Christ has reconciled us to the Father, forever establishing our intimacy with Him.

This truth should inspire us to echo the same words the Apostle Paul declared: “Christ in me the hope of glory!” (Colossians 1:27)

Brennan Manning says, “Christ within who is our hope of glory is not a matter of theological debate or philosophical speculation. He is not a hobby, a part-time project, a good theme for a book, or a last resort when all human effort fails. He is our LIFE, the most real fact about us. He is the power and wisdom of God dwelling within us.”