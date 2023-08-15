“Here is the holy equation of faith: We are as strong as what we hope.”

This season I have invited the Grace Church community to read together a book by scholar, Choctaw elder, and Episcopal Bishop Steven Charleston called "Ladder to the Light." Charleston, who penned the quote above, invites us to climb a spiritual ladder from the dark womb of the earth to the light of a new world. Each “rung” consists of a spiritual concept we can put into practice. Third on the ladder is the rung of hope.

Charleston continues, “I am not talking about wishful thinking. I am not talking about miracles. I am talking about hope as a tool to create light, a spark that can suddenly illuminate the gloom that creeps into our lives … Hope is the catalyst, the tipping point where what we believe becomes what we do.”

As an example of hope, Charleston speaks of his ancestors’ forced march on the Trail of Tears. Beginning with the Choctaw in 1831, the five tribes of the southeast were forcibly removed by the U.S. government to Indian Territory in modern-day Oklahoma. More than 60,000 people were forced from their ancestral homelands to land quite different from their own, and up to a third of them died along the way due to violence, harassment, and the conditions they were subjected to along the way. Nevertheless, Charleston notes, his ancestors walked this Trail of Tears with strength and dignity, and so embodied hope.

By embodying hope, Charleston says, we can “step over the threshold of our own fears” by “hanging on to the third rung of the ladder with all our might, breathing in the confidence the Spirit gives us, and looking into the future.” Hope is all about the future, according to Charleston. Hope is the tool we use to create the future.

The world is full of fear right now and the future has perhaps never seemed more uncertain in my lifetime than it does right now. We are teetering on the edge of World War III and a face-off between nuclear superpowers. Yet every generation has known struggle, fear and uncertainty. And in every generation, there have been those who have embodied hope.

For many around the world, the Ukrainian people, along with the large number of Russians who have opposed their government’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, have embodied hope over the last month. The Ukrainian people have resisted this invasion against all expectations for one reason: because they have hope. Hope is not the reasonable arithmetic of adding up one side’s firepower and subtracting the other’s. Hope is dynamic, creative and exponential.

Charleston points out that it is sometimes hard to hold on to hope alone. That has been one of the most devastating aspects of these pandemic years: the sense of isolation. Though we have all suffered together, we have largely suffered apart. It does not have to be that way. Hope creates community, even as community can strengthen our hope.

Here are three ways you can join the Grace community in hope for a better future for Ukraine and for our world:

1. Pray: At 7 p.m. each day members of Grace and our Interfaith partners throughout the Napa Valley are setting our phone alarms to remind us to take a moment (or five, or ten) to be in prayerful intention for peace in Ukraine. Widespread prayerful intention has been shown to make a difference. And it makes a difference to us.

2. Give: Grace has already sent thousands of dollars, much of it raised by members of the wider community, for immediate relief and mid-term resettlement efforts for Ukrainian refugees in Europe through Episcopal Relief and Development. You can make a donation at er-d.org or drop a donation off at Grace’s office.

3. Talk: On Sunday, March 27, at noon Grace will be sponsoring an open forum over Zoom with local therapist and former NBC war correspondent Rebecca Bell called “The Torment in Ukraine is Tormenting Us!” Contact the church office for a Zoom link.

Charleston finishes the quote I opened with thus: “We are as strong as what we hope. A people without hope, even if they possess all the wealth in the world, are weak and easily swayed. On the other hand, a small band of human beings can shift the tides of history if they have sufficient hope in what they see as the future … What we project into our future through faith is not just the wishful thinking of dreamers out of touch with reality; it is the blueprint for a future our faith sees clearly before us. Hope is not a wish, but an intention.”

Will you join us in creating more hope?