Thursday Pulpit: Unexpected saints

Saints are typically seen as holy people, those who appear effortlessly divine, anointed, and called, speaking for God and bringing the spirit into the world. But many saints are unlikely. They act outside of the church, speak in ways that initially seem the furthest distance from holy, appear not sacred but worldly, coming out of the rough and tumble of creation while bringing the spirit in new and unexpected ways.

Unlikely saints are many; we may even know some. They are people who make this world more functional, just, beautiful, kind, or truthful. They seek to uncover the light at the heart of creation, often in surprisingly simple and direct ways. Some are world-changers, some are transformers in small spaces, affecting few, while others seem to turn humanity in a dramatic new direction. Yet these saints are not protected from the difficulties and challenges of life; rather they often arise from out of the very area they attempt to improve and transform. Despite the challenge, they rise to the occasion and carry others in their blessed wake.

Saints often arise out of suffering, something we all know of, for it is built into life. To address this issue of suffering, religion and philosophy reflect upon the brief span of our lives, the mystery of our origin and the question of what the future will bring. Art and science also assist in dealing with life’s big questions by helping people better appreciate and understand the intricacies of the cosmos, though much remains a mystery.

God the creator asks that we deal with the hard practicalities of this world while at the same time accepting the spirit’s joy and power to transform. The gift of the spirit is grace, for grace is the creative source that underlies all life. When a person experiences this grace consciously, they begin to recognize that God created all existence from love. In time, as God’s grace transforms a person, they may begin to see their own divinity, hidden like a diamond in the rough. Realizing what we truly are allows us to become a clearer vessel, reflecting the divine within and through us as it moves out into the world.

Yet life’s suffering, and our response to it, affects us each differently. Some people are cooked in the pressure of life, but instead of coming out hard or burnt or broken, they become stronger, more potent and better able to reflect the amazing grace of God into the world. An example of this grace was the great jazz musician Louis Armstrong.

Louis Armstrong was born in New Orleans into terrible circumstances in 1901. Given his place of origin, the many strikes against him as a poor, illegitimate Black boy with no prospects or resources, he should never have left the poverty and crime of his birth. Yet through the power of his own will, hard work and the essential ingredient of God’s grace and blessing, he became something amazing, miraculous, and even a bit divine. He allowed God, the unknowable, to come through him and so it changed him and everyone he touched, refined by his long life of artistic creativity and service. Louis was and is a saint who consistently brought joy, wonder and even illumination to all who were able to hear his golden tones and his jubilant voice, see his wondrous smile, and experience the awesome blessing of his creative presence.

A song he first recorded in 1931 became his theme song, one he played every show the rest of his career. It combined melody, nostalgia, the difference between dream and reality, and the uniqueness of place that one calls home. "When It's Sleepy Time Down South" can be seen as a simple minstrel tune, but Louis made it something more, a paean to his real home and his mythic one, the place where all his life experience, wishes and dreams came together. Not to reconcile so much as to celebrate the complexity of life, for even with its many conflicts, disconnects and yes, sufferings, it was a wonderful life that still brings joy to the world today, over 50 years since he passed away.

All of us have a capacity to be something wondrous, filled with transformative grace. We may not be an extraordinary musician, or singer, or scientist, or prophet of social change, but we are something even better — we are ourselves. Though this may terrify us at times, we are called to overcome our own doubts, fears, and disbelief, so that the unique being within us comes forward to take part in the transformation of the world. The strength and power we carry within is often more difficult to accept then the fear of incompetence and failure we also know. Greatness is part of our inheritance; it is not exclusive to the saints or their larger-than-life accomplishments. It is our birthright, part of God’s gift of grace for each of his children.

Honor your gifts, let them lead and teach you, for we never know where we will be called next. God may not tell us the destination, but the Lord is fully aware, and fully ready to support and walk with us every moment of every day. Never forget or doubt this truth. We are here to transform the world to make it a better, more just, more loving and holy place. God does this through us, in us and, yes, even as us. So let the great transformation take place and give yourself to God’s call; be the miracle you would like to see by simply being yourself, a wondrously unexpected saint.