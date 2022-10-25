Thursday Pulpit: United we stand

"United we stand, divided we fall."

These familiar words are attributed to the Greek storyteller Aesop. They have been repeated throughout the years by song and speech writers alike to encourage people to join forces in supporting an especially significant cause.

For me, the most significant cause is learning the true meaning of love; to express compassion, mercy and respect for all. One of the great teachers of love was Jesus Christ. He encouraged us to love our enemies and showed love by healing the sick, forgiving sin, and raising the dead.

Such love was put to the test during Jesus’ crucifixion when he said, “Father, forgive them; for what they know not what they do … ” (Luke 23:34). Love is the key to the success of Jesus. He taught us to love and not to hate.

Love, like light, excludes darkness. Where there is light, there can be no darkness of hate. In his Sermon on the Mount Jesus said, "Love your enemies, do good to them which hate you, Bless them that curse you, and pray for them which despitefully use you" (Luke 6:27, 28).

When darkness clouded my thought, it wasn't easy to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Friends and family surrounded me with love. During this time I was led to read a passage from the book "Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures" by Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of The Christian Science Church. It said, “Truth and Love come nearer in the hour of woe, when strong faith or spiritual strength wrestles and prevails through the understanding of God" (p. 567). These words lifted me up, restored my faith in God, and removed the darkness.

Those who have been involved in recent tragedies, both here and around the world, are in great need of love. The darkness of loss can be overwhelming. But there is hope. I know God to be a restorative God, that He is good and delivers us from peril, and that His love is powerful.

United in God’s love, we can stand together in overcoming such tragedies, assured that no one can be deprived of God’s embrace. As St. Paul puts it, “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? ... Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:35, 37, 38).

A favorite hymn reads: “The watchword has been spoken, / The light has broken forth, / Far shines the blessed token / Upon the startled earth. / To hearts and homes benighted / The blessed Truth is given, / And peace and love, united, / Point upward unto heaven.”