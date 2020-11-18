Thursday Pulpit: Waiting for Advent

I’ve been ready for Advent for a long time. Advent, the four weeks leading up to Christmas, is the traditional season of preparation for the great feast. Advent with its purple and blue colors, minor-key music and apocalyptic scripture is an inward-looking and a somewhat somber counterpoint to the “hustle-bustle” of the commercial Christmas season. The word “advent” means “coming,” and Advent bids us to wait quietly, to prepare our hearts, to persist in hope for something better to come. We wait and prepare not only for the annual celebration of the coming of the Christ as a vulnerable infant, but for the ultimate victory of love and life, that day when justice will reign, God’s kingdom will come and God’s will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

I need that reminder just this time of year, when my demands in both my role as a mother of three and rector of a busy church ramp up. Advent invites me to pause, take a deep breath, or perhaps three, and reflect on what’s really necessary. How much am I giving up of my own life-force to demands that others or the world outside or our culture place on me? What is truly essential? What is at the heart of things? What brings joy? How can I be of service — not only with busy hands, but with a heart in tune with the deep needs and longings of the world?