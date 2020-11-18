Thursday Pulpit: Waiting for Advent

I’ve been ready for Advent for a long time. Advent, the four weeks leading up to Christmas, is the traditional season of preparation for the great feast. Advent with its purple and blue colors, minor-key music and apocalyptic scripture is an inward-looking and a somewhat somber counterpoint to the “hustle-bustle” of the commercial Christmas season. The word “advent” means “coming,” and Advent bids us to wait quietly, to prepare our hearts, to persist in hope for something better to come. We wait and prepare not only for the annual celebration of the coming of the Christ as a vulnerable infant, but for the ultimate victory of love and life, that day when justice will reign, God’s kingdom will come and God’s will be done on earth as it is in heaven.
I need that reminder just this time of year, when my demands in both my role as a mother of three and rector of a busy church ramp up. Advent invites me to pause, take a deep breath, or perhaps three, and reflect on what’s really necessary. How much am I giving up of my own life-force to demands that others or the world outside or our culture place on me? What is truly essential? What is at the heart of things? What brings joy? How can I be of service — not only with busy hands, but with a heart in tune with the deep needs and longings of the world?
The reason I’ve been ready for Advent since April is that the COVID pandemic has forced us all into a kind of Advent. Shelter-in-place is a forced retreat of sorts; I half-joked with parishioners in the spring that we had all become involuntarily cloistered monks and nuns! We’ve had to change our routines, slow down, look inward for resources we may not have known were there. And we are waiting. Waiting for a glorious day, we’re not sure when it will come, when we can freely gather and embrace, break bread and sing together, travel and venture out, and simply go about the normal activities of daily life without extreme caution. We are waiting for a time of greater justice and compassion, when the wounds of white supremacy which are as old as our country will be seen and healed. We are long for this world to look more like God’s dream for it, where all God’s children have enough, live in love with one another, and care for the creation entrusted to us.
It is not enough to wait, we must also work. But my years of keeping Advent have taught me that waiting too is work. Going inside, below the surface where the deep roots of our lives are active when all seems dead above ground, lighting a candle, and then two, or three, or four at the darkest time of the year, getting in touch with our longing, cultivating hope. This is Advent. And we need it now more than ever.
The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga is Rector of Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring Street in St. Helena. Grace Church is a community of deep joy for adults and children alike. Grace currently worships online on Sundays at 9 a.m. at grace-episcopal.org. Advent begins this year Nov. 29. Go to Grace’s website to join the enews list and receive Advent resources and opportunities. Rev. Amy may be contacted at revamy@grace-episcopal.org.
