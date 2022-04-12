Thursday Pulpit: Walden Pond

One tinged red leaf falls softly down and ultimately rests upon the reflecting water. All around Walden Pond are barren trees discovering their souls. A kaleidoscope of Crayola color and a mecca of minute movements displayed here in the woods belittle cell phones, the Internet, televisions, and modern society. Years ago, I visited Walden in Massachusetts and absorbed nearly the same tranquil environment that was offered to Henry David Thoreau.

In the outdoors of Walden Pond, the mountains, the beach, or anywhere I find the pureness that was meant to incorporate life. I am held in still respect for the loving generosity and the artistic originality of our Creator.

Moments in nature echo through my head that I wish could be captured to explore again and again. One fleeting moment finds me on a high-altitude mountaintop. Another is spent watching in amazement as salmon battle their way upstream through strong rapids. But there is a question mark in my mind whether there are enough of these moments?

In the controlled frenzy we call life, getaways to the woods don't come often enough. The grind keeps us so busy we sometimes don't stop to breathe, stop to smell, stop to just saunter.

I enjoy Thoreau's accounts of life in the woods. While he and I likely hold different views of God, Thoreau certainly discovered nature, the creation of God. He built a small cabin on the shores of Walden Pond and lived there for a little over two years. Thoreau wrote about liberty, simplicity and, of course, the outdoors in his book, Walden. I refer to Thoreau for his collected thoughts on life and how they relate to our lives, in particular, our lives lived with Jesus Christ.

"I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, to discover that I had not lived."

How frequently do we get swept up in the chores of our demanding schedules? How often do we put Jesus on the back burner? There are priorities and You just don't fit in today, God. We don't consciously say this, but actions speak louder than words. Where are my priorities? Where are yours? And when do we hike down a path toting some trail mix and watching the birds?

“Why should we live with such hurry and waste of life? We are determined to be starved before we are hungry.” Life can become a series of just going through the motions of being alive, but not really living. The way to rejuvenate ourselves is time spent with Jesus, who is “the Way, the Truth and the Life” (John 14:6). I know of no better place for that than out in His peaceful creation, nature.

Often times people surf the Internet or flip on the TV in search of rejuvenation. In this way, it seems they rely on social media or entertainment to recharge their lives. It has been said that society imitates Hollywood, although the opposite could also be true. A common message is the pursuit of fortune and fame.

All the wealth in the world doesn’t compare to the amazing wonder of Walden Pond, the Grand Canyon, a beautiful sunset over the ocean, the complexity of an ant, or just about any place, thing or animal in nature.

Don’t spend the years looking for happiness in possessions or trying to keep up with the Joneses. Keep your needs and wants simple. Slow down, enjoy what you have and be happy.

"Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you" (Matthew 6:33). “And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart” (Jeremiah 29:13).

Jesus, the powerful Creator, who gave us the magnificent out-of-doors and our own lives, is still creating. "Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come!" (2 Corinthians 5:17)

The rat race can and will fritter our lives away. We only have one life! Breathing simply shouldn’t be the hardest thing to do. Thoreau writes, “Only that day dawns to which we are awake.” Let’s get back to the basics while we still have life. Is Jesus part of the daily mix? When you really know Him, you’ll truly begin to live.

May you find the time to discover, or rediscover, the friendship of Jesus through faithful prayers, the Scriptures … and walking down a forest trail. Keep Him in the mix! Embrace these moments. Will you ever look back and wish you’d surfed the Internet longer or watched more TV?

Kerry Scott Baldwin is an Elder of the Pacific Union College Seventh-day Adventist Church.