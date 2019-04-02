There is no Easter without the Cross.
We begin our Passiontide season that includes this Passion Sunday (April 7) and next week, Palm Sunday. It’s a time of special and somber meaning … a meaning of approaching grief and dread … and then, unimaginable relief and deliverance into something wonderful beyond our wildest dreams. We need our Passiontide to remind us of the incredible power and gravity of our Lord’s sacrifice. In our worship over these next two weeks, we will rehearse these events and meanings as members of the Church Militant on earth.
Why do we throw stones at God? Why do we feel so compelled to undo belief or even thought that there might be a sovereign creator who creates and sustains everything … an Almighty God who knows us far more intimately than we can know ourselves, and loves us anyway. If He exists at all, some of us rage against His common sense commandments and call Him an inept manager of a troubled and violent world.
We consider this God, whom we can’t hit with our stones, a disappointment … an irrelevant weakling in our panoply of super heroes. We regard our “organized religion” as quaint and a social club that holds off neurotic fears of the unknown. And whatever religious practice we do allow, we dilute it down to avoid any difficulty or offense to anyone.
If there is a God, what must He think of us? It doesn’t seem we think very much of Him. And then there’s this crazy idea that He loves and grieves over us anyway. A good analogy is that of a loving parent who has released his children into a beautiful and abundant Creation … and now grieves over the mess they have made of it and their lives.
What do we think and believe anyway? Knowing who we are, and why we are, is incredibly important. We are Christians who are loved and saved by our Creator … saved into eternal life. And all that is true because of what our Savior did for us and what it cost Him. This is when we remember that there is no Easter without the Cross.
Just as the Cross was the door through which our Lord had to walk in order to secure our rescue and come to His glorious Resurrection from the dead … we must pass through Christ’s passion and walk the way of the Cross with Him in order to truly enter into His Easter. We must recount and re-experience the historical events of Christ’s Passion; and then, with fear and trembling, let them apply to our own lives.
Our Lord’s “Passion” means the absolute extremity of human feeling and experience … the most a person can go through in overwhelming suffering. And here we’re contemplating the only ever perfect man Who ever lived, or ever will live in this broken world, without any sin in His heart or body, going through the worst of tortures and execution, assuming the weight of all our sins … and doing all this for us. Costing Him everything of this earthly life … and us absolutely nothing.
And still after thousands of years of experience and contemplation, we still pick up stones to cast at Him. So this is a time of intentional focus on the extreme physical and spiritual experience of the one perfect human being. This is a time for us to face the depths of our fallen human nature, as we will conclusively next Passion Sunday, in calling aloud for His crucifixion. “Crucify Him,” we will cry out. It will wound our hearts … but just a little bit. It’s a time of sorrows … a time to let our souls be stretched and deepened.
If there really is a God, an Almighty God, and we wake up and look around at the mess we have made of His gift to us … then surely we cry out in despair. That cry is what our God hears and lovingly responds to through His Son Jesus Christ. That response is the substitutionary death of the Son of God … going to the execution cross in place of all mankind. That gift of His life has opened the door of reconciliation for us with our Almighty Father … if we will accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior.
Some of us will pick up stones … and some of us will walk with Our Lord through His Passion to His Easter glory and ours. There is no Easter without the Cross.
The Rev. Canon Charles Dillon is rector of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church 1250 Oakville Grade in Rutherford. Services are at 8:30 a.m., said Mass, and 10:30 a.m., Choral Mass with organ and music. Evening Prayer, Wednesday 6 p.m. For information, call the church 707-944-8915, Rector 707-953-9369, visit ststephensoakville.org and facebook.com/StStephensOakville.