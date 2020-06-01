Thursday Pulpit: We have a choice: The world as is or could be?

It seems to me that sometimes people have just enough religion to make themselves miserable. What a lot of people think the Bible is about is all the “Thou shall nots … ” Religion as all those things you don’t do or don’t approve of other people doing. But Pentecost reminds us that our Christian faith seeks to fan the flames of creativity as much as it does to quench the fires of sin.
That first Pentecost day was fiery. Acts describes “tongues as of fire distributed and resting on each” of the disciples. Symbolic of being lit on fire by God’s Holy Spirit. The gift of understanding between a great diversity of people with the disciples giving glory to God, a breaking down of barriers that have divided people ~ sin as brokenness, the Spirit as healer of those divisions.
T.S. Eliot pictures the experience of Pentecost this way:
The dove descending breaks the air
With flame of incandescent terror,
Of which tongues declare
The one discharge from sin and error,
The only hope, or else despair
Lies in the choice of pyre or pyre –
To be redeemed from fire by fire…
We only live, only suspire
Consumed by either fire or fire.
Four Quartets, "Little Gidding,” Part IV
Fire or fire: the fires of destruction or the flame of creativity. The world as it is or the world as it could be.
In Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming,” she writes about the moment when she first began to catch her future husband’s vision of hope. They had gone to a gathering on the south side of Chicago, in the basement of a church to talk about how to change some of the painful realities of their day-to-day lives. The room was filled mostly with women, community-minded mothers and grandmothers. He talked about how it was possible to harness their feelings of discontent and convert that energy into something useful. The skepticism in the room was palpable. As he was closing his comments, he made a bid for commitment, an investment that may be small, but was an opportunity for change. The choice, he proposed, was this: “You either give up or you work for change. ‘What’s better’ he asked, ‘Do we settle for the world as it is, or do we work for the world as it should be?’” (p.118)
Fire or fire, he seemed to be asking. Remain content with the brokenness we know or fan the flames of creativity, working with the Spirit toward the world as it could be.
We know a lot about the world as it is – the pain, fear and disillusionment. Just look at Minneapolis this past week. Literal fires started because of injustice, racism, lack of accountability, broken relations between those meant to “serve and protect” and the very people they are supposed to protect. Violence giving rise to violence. The fires of sin and error burning out of control. Let me be clear, protesting injustice is not the problem, ignoring injustice is. The world as it is, the world we know all too well.
But Pentecost’s fire, the flame of creativity, celebrates what could be. The disciples waiting as Jesus had instructed them to, together in an upper room, not sure what comes next. After their experience of the holy, they become so much more than they had been before.
Heaven lit a fire in them. Their creativity was ignited, and they began to do what Joel had hoped for … men and women, young and old, dreaming dreams, having visions … Dreams and visions of world Jesus had told the disciples was among them. Small as a mustard seed, but capable of becoming a home for all kinds of different birds of a feather flocking together. Dreams and visions of the power of forgiveness and reconciliation, of the love of God and the love of neighbor becoming the foundation that they would build their lives upon. The flame of creativity enabling them to see and work for the world as it could be, the kingdom of God on earth as it is in heaven…
So what will it be for us? Fire or fire?
Jonathan Eastman is the pastor First Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena, which is located at 1428 Spring St. For more information call the church at 707-963-1255.
