Thursday Pulpit: We have a choice: The world as is or could be?

In Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming,” she writes about the moment when she first began to catch her future husband’s vision of hope. They had gone to a gathering on the south side of Chicago, in the basement of a church to talk about how to change some of the painful realities of their day-to-day lives. The room was filled mostly with women, community-minded mothers and grandmothers. He talked about how it was possible to harness their feelings of discontent and convert that energy into something useful. The skepticism in the room was palpable. As he was closing his comments, he made a bid for commitment, an investment that may be small, but was an opportunity for change. The choice, he proposed, was this: “You either give up or you work for change. ‘What’s better’ he asked, ‘Do we settle for the world as it is, or do we work for the world as it should be?’” (p.118)