Thursday Pulpit: We need to heal ourselves to heal the world

It comes down to this. Hurt people, hurt people. Do you think that the former officer Derek Chauvin (who is on awaiting trial for killing George Floyd) was whole and complete? Do you think that someone who has the capacity to hear a man beg for his life and not do anything is coming from a place of love and compassion? Absolutely not!! I will not speculate as to what his issues are, but they are real, and they are ruling his consciousness. He made that choice from a painful place, not a place of connection and understanding.

Here is an example from my own life. When I had the revelation to heal myself to help heal the world, I had to look inside of myself and ask, “Am I racist?” The day before I would have said NO! But looking a bit deeper and engaging in self-reflection, I realized there is a piece of me that was. It was not blatant, but I had not been outraged enough to move into action when I heard of the abuses happening regularly to people of color. I was not standing up for Black people, and saying it was wrong that this was happening all the time. The silence is an act of violence against their community. If I were walking down the street and I noticed two Black men in hoodies behind me, would I think twice? These thought patterns promote racial injustice. By identifying them and working with where they came from, I was able to heal them. I then made steps in working towards an outer solution.