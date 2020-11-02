Thursday Pulpit: What can we do to become more like Him?

And, clearly, there is nothing Saintly or appropriate to carry feelings of prejudice. Finally, President Russell M. Nelson said, “The Creator of us all calls on each of us to abandon attitudes of prejudice against any group of God’s children. Any of us who has prejudice toward another race needs to repent.”

A former member of the Utah Supreme Court, Dallin Oaks, said that unfortunately, there are far too many examples of racism in recent American history. And, although most of the examples reported by the media today are those that victimize Black Americans, racism is still recognizable in some official and personal treatment of Latinos and Native Americans. And it was not until only 100 years ago that Native Americans were considered U.S. citizens and Asians were allowed to apply for U.S. citizenship.

Other worldwide devastating examples of racism include the Holocaust that resulted in over 6 million Jews being killed and other ugly racial genocide in Africa and other places in our world.

I believe we can individually contribute in significant ways to heed our Savior’s call for us to repent, change, and improve, and to ultimately treat each other with kindness, respect, and dignity. If we cannot get past personal and/or political opposition that has caused such a divide in the United States, we will pay a price I fear we will all regret.

I personally believe that it is the Gospel of Jesus Christ that can best unite and bring peace to people of all races, political parties, and nationalities. Nonetheless, whatever our individual religious beliefs may be, our God/Heavenly Father expects us to unite in love for one another. May that be our goal and our achievement.

Dr. David E. Brown is regional Director of Public Affairs but was formerly the President of the Napa Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which includes 10 congregations — four in Napa, one in St. Helena, one in Sonoma, two in Vallejo, and two in Benicia.