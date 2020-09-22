Thursday Pulpit: What is your heartfelt prayer for the world?

Do you remember the movie “Jerry Maguire”? Jerry is a professional sports agent who has a conflict of conscience when a client of his has his fourth in-game concussion. He begins to wonder how he got to this place where money matters more than the health of his players. Unable to sleep, he is overtaken by divine inspiration and is compelled to write a mission statement that spells out his hope for the profession and where it is going. Feeling high on his newfound connection with the universe, he prints it out and gives it to every person in the company … and then he is fired. On the way out he gives an emotional speech, expressing what he will do with his new agency. “It’s all about manners; a way of treating people. If anybody wants to come with me, this will be the moment to choose something real, and fun, and inspiring in this God forsaken business. And we will do it together! So, who is coming with me?”
Jerry got me thinking, what is my mission statement and heartfelt prayer for the world? I want to live in a world where people remember that we are all connected. We are not separate. Where we can talk to our friends and families about what we believe in without the fear of being deleted from their friend lists. The political climate has become so contentious that it makes my stomach drop when I watch cable news. I wonder what the truth is; who I should listen to; and where I should put my focus. I want to get curious and ask questions of the people in my life who have different views from me. I want to know how and why they came to their points of view, and create a way that we can come up with solutions. Maybe there are policies in place that could use another glance; ways in which tweaks can be made so that we can move forward. I want to stop hearing the name calling and listening to the insidious amount of finger pointing that is going on.
I envision a world where we can look past gender, race, sexuality, and religion. I envision a world where we can look at one another with love and connection. A place where we are open to listening to the stories of past experiences, and do not make them insignificant or pretend that they don’t matter.
People ARE being discriminated against, or else we would not be seeing everyday people crying on TV pleading that we listen. They are begging for us to pay attention to the fact that they must worry about their livelihoods and their families. They are haunted by the fear that they will be killed, called names, or treated “less than” because of the color of their skin or who they choose to love. I want a world where everyone feels heard, understood, and accepted.
I want to have my grandchildren play out in the fresh air. I want them to grow up in this magical valley, where fall does not mean it will be on fire. I want them to be able to experience our earth as a place where they can return to for connection and grounding. I dream of them going on exciting adventures, seeing the coral reefs, exploring the rain forests and observing the world’s magnificent animals in their natural habitats. I want clean water to be available to everyone as a human right, and to end the unintended consequences of our use of plastic. These environmental issues are important for the whole world, not just here in the United States. I hold hope that we can come together and work towards this, because we need other countries to make this a reality. We all need one another to make this possible.
There is so much more that I desire for this world, but I do not have the word count available to list it all. Due to everything that is happening this year, it can be easy to get weighed down with pain, anxiety, and despair. We can allow ourselves to wallow in it, or we can feel all of our feelings and use them to propel us into action. We can see this as an opportunity to change the trajectory that we are on. We can move the proverbial needle towards positivity and connection. We are not just “all in this together,” we are all one. We are all important to this planet and to one another. We are all part of the divine, and once we stop seeing one another as separate, then we can start making choices that are for the good of the whole. So how do we create this utopia that I describe above? I do not have the answers just yet. But I do know that it starts with this first step, which is stating my desire for our future. And just as Jerry Maguire declared on his way out of the agency, it is about manners, how you treat people. If anybody wants to come with me as I begin this journey, this will be the moment to choose. It will be real, fun, and inspiring! And we will do it together … Who is coming with me?!
Spiritual Seed: Put your heart out there and go after your vision!
If you are interested in connecting with me and sharing your vision for what you want the world to look like, email me at contactme@peaceofkate.com. I would love to hear your thoughts and collaborate to create powerful change! Every one of us matter, and we truly do have the ability to make the world a better place.
