Thursday Pulpit: What is your heartfelt prayer for the world?

There is so much more that I desire for this world, but I do not have the word count available to list it all. Due to everything that is happening this year, it can be easy to get weighed down with pain, anxiety, and despair. We can allow ourselves to wallow in it, or we can feel all of our feelings and use them to propel us into action. We can see this as an opportunity to change the trajectory that we are on. We can move the proverbial needle towards positivity and connection. We are not just “all in this together,” we are all one. We are all important to this planet and to one another. We are all part of the divine, and once we stop seeing one another as separate, then we can start making choices that are for the good of the whole. So how do we create this utopia that I describe above? I do not have the answers just yet. But I do know that it starts with this first step, which is stating my desire for our future. And just as Jerry Maguire declared on his way out of the agency, it is about manners, how you treat people. If anybody wants to come with me as I begin this journey, this will be the moment to choose. It will be real, fun, and inspiring! And we will do it together … Who is coming with me?!