Thursday Pulpit: What we believe

The Church with which I am affiliated is called The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Christ is the central figure of our beliefs and hoped-for behaviors. I would like to quote heavily from a document published in January of 2000, which was signed by the leaders of our church, the 12 Apostles. The document is entitled “The Living Christ,” a title that reflects our belief that the Savior lives and that His involvement in our world and our individual lives is consistent, supportive, and available to all mankind.

The first paragraph of this testimonial statement reads as follows:

“As we commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ two millennia ago (published during the Christmas Season of 1999), we offer our testimony of the reality of His matchless life and the infinite virtue of His great atoning sacrifice. None other has had so profound an influence upon all who have lived and will yet live upon the earth.”

The document then defines His role as the Great Jehovah of the Old Testament, and the Messiah of the New. He was the creator of the earth and as said in John 1:3, “All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.” As we read in the New Testament, Christ went about “doing good,” and provided us with a powerful example of love, compassion, and mercy that gives us solid guidance in living our individual lives.

The 12 Apostles then stated, “We solemnly testify that His life, which is central to all human history, neither began in Bethlehem nor concluded on Calvary. He was the Firstborn of the Father, the Only Begotten Son in the flesh, and the Redeemer of the world.”

In 1 Corinthians 15:20 we read that He rose from the grave to “become the firstfruits of them that slept.” We also believe that he ministered among His “other sheep” (as recorded in John 10:16) and those sheep included many living in Ancient America (The Book of Mormon records this visit).

Regarding His return to our earth, the Apostles said, “We testify that He will someday return to earth. “And the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together (Isaiah 40:5). He will rule as King of Kings and reign as Lord of Lords, and every knee shall bend and every tongue shall speak in worship before Him.”

Our church has long been known as the Mormon Church or the Church of the Latter-day Saints. Our present Prophet, Russell M. Nelson, however, reminded us that these references unwittingly expunge the Savior from the Church’s name, so we’re making every attempt to correct those references. Ours is not the Church of Mormon, nor does it belong to the Latter-day Saints. It is the Church of Jesus Christ.

I wish to add my personal testimony to the profound proclamation of these 12 Apostles, that the Savior lives, that he died for us that we might one day return to live with Him and our Heavenly Father. As one whose life has been deeply blessed by my testimony of Him, I express my gratitude and wish that all His children can share in that gratitude and joy.