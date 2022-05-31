Thursday Pulpit: What will it take?

People are asking what it will take for us to act decisively towards more secure gun safety. It is quite clear that the great majority indicate support for measures ranging from universal background checks, red flag checks, banning of assault weapons or weapons of war sales, closure of the private sale loopholes, to the greater use of smart guns with technology like that on our iPhones. It is also obvious that for the majority these preferences do not rise to the level that guides us in our choices when we come to the voting polls. Our legislators know this and can afford to withstand the barrage of emotional outrage and heartbreak at each accounting of a mass shooting. Two hundred and thirty such events have occurred across the nation just this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

New York Times columnist David Brooks describes us as being in an “age of menace.” We are menaced by the prospects of violent actions breaking out around us. We are menaced by racial violence as experienced in the death of 10 shoppers in Buffalo and we are growing numb even at the deaths of our youngest children, as just suffered in Uvalde, Texas.

I arrived in St. Helena just a couple of weeks ago. I am assisting the people of Grace Episcopal Church with worship and pastoral support as their rector takes a well-earned sabbatical. I am loving what I find here. One of the unexpected joys is to be invited to be a cheering fan as the local Little League season reaches its climactic end. It has been a long time since my own children were doing Little League. It is a uniquely American pastime. And it is what we all should be able to enjoy without fear or reservation.

I did not expect to find myself back in a community vigil for the victims of gun violence, being very conscious that the most recent victims are around the same age as the Little Leaguers I am cheering on. What will it take? I am a boomer. I still have Peter, Paul and Mary running through my head — “Where have all the flowers gone, long time passing … Gone to graveyards everyone” — and perhaps the even more haunting Bob Dylan lyrics “How many times must a man look up before he can see the sky? And how many ears must one man have before he can hear people cry? Yes, and how many deaths will it take 'til he knows that too many people have died?”

Is the answer still “blowing in the wind?" And how many of our children will it take before a politician’s position on gun safety moves up on our priority electability dial to make our vote depend on it? Right now, there is a huge gap between our emotional response and our actual response, and our politicians will continue to hide within that gap until it is closed. Let us give them nowhere to hide.

This weekend in churches that follow readings from what is called the Revised Common Lectionary, we heard the story of the apostle Paul and his companion Silas, who on their journey came across a young woman with a gift of fortune telling. She was enslaved by men making a profit from her ability. Paul delivered her from her “gift,” and she was freed from the men’s hold over her. They in turn lost their profits! They got angry and threw Paul and Silas in jail. I saw the whole story as a metaphor of good common cause practice and wondered how our politicians are enslaved by those who make profits off them. The National Rifle Association has given more than $3.1 million to one senator, Joni Ernst, from my home state of Iowa, according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. She needs deliverance, though she is probably suffering from Stockholm syndrome and has grown dependent upon her captors!

Einstein’s definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. One thing we can do differently is simply close the gap. Liberate our elected leaders from their bondage to the profit makers and make common sense, along with common cause and our common welfare, the standard to elect.

