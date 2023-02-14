How happy are you? We spend much of our lives trying our best to do or get what we believe will bring happiness. Quite recent research has revealed to behavioral scientists that what is most likely to bring happiness and what most people believe brings happiness differ profoundly.

Being happy instead of not happy seems rather straightforward. Nevertheless, this is no simple matter. What does happiness even mean? It depends on whom you ask. Many people associate happiness mostly with physical pleasures. Some imagine winning the lottery when they think of becoming happy. Many are convinced that happiness requires being free from responsibility and no longer having to work, while others believe that to become very happy they need to land their dream job, find their ideal mate, and achieve high social status.

It could be helpful for each of us to explore our personal definitions and notions of happiness. Do we recognize important differences between such easily merged ideas as happiness, pleasure, fun, thrill, adventure, contentment, satisfaction, fulfillment, meaning and joy?

More than anything, I want to do whatever I can to increase people’s joy and minimize suffering.

Serving as a pastor fits that idea for some of you but certainly not for others. The roles of church and religion in society have been shifting. Spirituality is now commonly differentiated from religion. Maybe unpleasant religious experiences stacked up to the point that many people associate happiness, meaning and joy much more with spirituality than with religion.

A brief poem my grandmother shared with me makes a valuable point:

"There was a little girl

who had a little curl

right in the middle of her forehead.

When she was good,

she was very, very good,

but when she was bad, she was horrid."

Throughout history, countless people have been really hurting other people, making others seem inferior, frightening, excluding, exploiting, abusing, saddening, even just boring other people and wasting their time. Nearly everyone has been religious in one way or another and people hurting others have tended to find ways to fit their hurtfulness into their religion. Although people have certainly found just as many ways to tie their hurtfulness to commerce, honor, patriotism, and most every other aspect of human experience, those are topics for another occasion. The issue here is religion.

When religion has been good, it has been very, very good. Much of what is thought of today as spirituality has been some of the best of religion’s enhancements of the human experience. Religion has fostered much progress in treating other people more kindly, and some of humanity’s most productive intellectual, scientific and aesthetic pursuits were nurtured in the cradle of religion. But, we all must admit, when religion has been bad, it has been horrid.

If you are religious, please check carefully to be sure your religion, including its spirituality-related aspects, increases joy, brings meaning, and helps to reduce suffering. If you are religious, does your religion foster happiness? What would that look like?

What have we learned from studies of happiness? Such research has revealed that personal happiness is increased most by helping others and bringing joy to others. It has also been discovered that the happiest cultures tend to be those cultures with the least contrast between the resources available to people who are wealthy and people who are poor. Further, having a sense of life purpose tends to increase a person’s happiness when that purpose involves helping others.

If your religion (or any other aspect of your life) is going to increase your personal happiness, then your religion will be equipping you and encouraging you to help other people, build up other people, reduce others’ suffering, and bring joy to others. Whether or not you are religious, the same is true for your spirituality.

One of the most important works of spiritual teaching about increasing your personal happiness is the talk Jesus gave that has come to be called the Sermon on the Mount. You can find it in the Biblical book of Matthew, chapters 5-7. In the opening section, there are nine statements that traditionally begin “Blessed are … ” That word, blessed, is certainly a churchy sounding word, and it hides the meaning of those statements in religious clothing.

The word is more understandably translated into English as happy. In that talk, Jesus shared upside-down ideas about happiness, and what He shared is similar to what, after all these centuries, behavioral science has demonstrated. We do not most effectively find personal happiness by seeking personal happiness. Rather, our personal happiness is most likely if we seek others’ happiness, and that is upside-down.

It was during that talk on the mountain when Jesus shared what we call the Golden Rule. Although Jesus was not the first to share the Golden Rule, His version of it is importantly different from the versions shared by many of history’s other great teachers. Nearly every other version instructs people to avoid doing anything to another person that you would not want them to do to you. That is very good counsel.

Jesus' version, though, asks for a complete revision of life purpose. “In everything, do to others what you would have them do to you” (Matthew 7:12, New International Version). Avoiding treating others in undesirable ways is nowhere near doing for others in everything what you would want them to do to you.

With all my heart, I hope you are finding exactly those paths which bring you the most joy.

I would be delighted to hear from you if you would like help exploring effective ways to experience peace of mind, purpose, meaning and happiness.