Thursday Pulpit: What's in a name? Plenty.

There is so much in a name! Names give meaning and give identity. We can spend so long trying to discover the best name for an invention, a company, and of course, a newborn! Spouses are always in full agreement, on the very first name picked … I’m obviously kidding, that’s not the case. Picking a name is like trying ginger ale for the first time, you love it or hate it. Dare you mention a name that reminds you of your ex, or someone you don’t like because suddenly, your newborn takes on that person’s persona, funny isn’t it!

But names mean something. Names are stories. Names represent struggle sometimes. Names have a reason as to why it is what it is. In South Africa, where I’m from, many names have literal meanings attached to the conception or birthing stories. I like that, the meaning, not always the name. I have met many people growing up with names when translated directly are; "Blessing;" "Hope;" "Grace;" "Precious;" "Beauty;" "Present.’ But then there are names that might seem a little peculiar if we were to hear them in the West; "Accident;" "Wednesday Born;" "Unclear;" "Rainy day!" I’d love to know the story of "Unclear!" Not sure I’d fully comprehend it though ;)