Thursday Pulpit: What's in a name? Plenty.

There is so much in a name! Names give meaning and give identity. We can spend so long trying to discover the best name for an invention, a company, and of course, a newborn! Spouses are always in full agreement, on the very first name picked … I’m obviously kidding, that’s not the case. Picking a name is like trying ginger ale for the first time, you love it or hate it. Dare you mention a name that reminds you of your ex, or someone you don’t like because suddenly, your newborn takes on that person’s persona, funny isn’t it!
But names mean something. Names are stories. Names represent struggle sometimes. Names have a reason as to why it is what it is. In South Africa, where I’m from, many names have literal meanings attached to the conception or birthing stories. I like that, the meaning, not always the name. I have met many people growing up with names when translated directly are; "Blessing;" "Hope;" "Grace;" "Precious;" "Beauty;" "Present.’ But then there are names that might seem a little peculiar if we were to hear them in the West; "Accident;" "Wednesday Born;" "Unclear;" "Rainy day!" I’d love to know the story of "Unclear!" Not sure I’d fully comprehend it though ;)
In the Bible, speaking personally, one of the greatest stories about name changes that I love was Israel, formerly known as Jacob. Jacob had a wrestling match that was going on in the middle of the night and refused to let go of the "man" (angel or God), until He blessed him. This is the text from Genesis 32:28, "The man said, Your name will no longer be Jacob. You have wrestled with God and with men, and you have won. That’s why your name will be Israel."
If you didn’t already know by now, our church is called "Encounter Church;" formerly "Calvary Christian Church." Our name now has a different identity. We wrestled with God, but believe that we will Encounter new fresh blessings and are walking into a new anointing and identity. We believe "One Jesus Encounter changes everything!" That’s the "tagline," if you will, of what we’re walking in and what we believe here at Encounter Church. We are so excited. It’s more than a name change. It’s a view of our future. It’s who we want to be. It’s a change that shows we wrestled with God (in a good way) and have come out changed, different but blessed.
I hope you’ll come visit us. I hope you resonate with us. I hope you know God is not done with you or this valley, but that He is the one who makes all things new, He is the one whose speciality is second chances, He is the one who deals in restoration. We love our new name. We invite you to come experience it.
Rich Stein is pastor at Encounter Church, 2322 Spring St., St. Helena, 963-9255. The church is open on Sundays for outdoor public worship at 10 a.m. Please check website or download the church app (“Encounter Church Napa"). Social distancing guidelines are in place; please bring a chair and a mask.