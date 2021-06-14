Thursday Pulpit: What's in your Spiritual Go Bag?

But beyond those straightforward things, I’m still thinking and praying a lot about how to understand what to carry forward from this time. There are things that I’ve learned that I want to make a permanent part of my life. There are things I’ve missed that I want back! There are practices I’ve developed that have helped me to get through this difficult year, particularly spiritually. And there are practices that I know I need to keep practicing so that they’ll be ready for the next difficult time! And there are ways of being that I hope to leave behind me; they don’t serve me well anymore.

I’ve been helped by a question that Grace member Sue Cottrell recently coined: What’s In Your Spiritual Go Bag? In other words, what are the spiritual tools that we can carry with us into the rest of our lives, so that we’re equipped with what we need to live and thrive (as I believe God wants us to), even when other challenges come our way?

A Spiritual Go Bag can’t be weighed down with too much stuff, right? We only want to take the tools that are truly essential, that truly will help us to live and perhaps even to help others live. The things that don’t truly serve our life and health might need to be left behind. And the tools that really helped us might be a little bit surprising! I’ve found it essential to be a part of a few groups of people where I can be really honest about what’s difficult, and hear others do the same. We’ve had a group at Grace all year that has gathered around the phrase “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay,” led by psychotherapist Rebecca Bell, and our conversations have deepened, and I think have helped us see in new ways how God is present with us in those difficult spaces. We’ve shared tools with each other that I think have helped us all to pack our Spiritual Go Bags. And we continue that work, during this time that is somewhat less of a crisis but still difficult to navigate, finding solace and wisdom in each other, and in God’s presence among us.