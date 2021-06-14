Thursday Pulpit: What's in your Spiritual Go Bag?

I’m sure for many of us, those first two weeks of March 2020 will be a time period that will remain seared on our memory for the rest of our lives. I will never forget, for example, being up in the middle of the night, feeding my 6-week-old baby, scrolling through Twitter, and realizing that COVID-19 was not a far-away problem but something dangerous that was going to disrupt our daily lives, possibly for a long time. The next few days are vivid too: remember the struggle to find toilet paper? Instructional videos on washing your groceries?
I have found myself reflecting on the turning point of those weeks a lot recently. Some of the impact of that turning point wouldn’t be perceivable until later: the feelings and effects of isolation, the challenges to our safety nets and institutions that got worse as the months wore on. That 6-week-old baby had only been held by six or seven people when the stay-at-home order came; I never expected that number to remain nearly that small for 15 more months! Some of the impact of that time is something we’re still coming to terms with: it’s hard to wrap our minds around the sheer magnitude of more than half a million people dead from this virus.
As I ponder that transitional moment and the 15 months that followed, there are plenty of things that I am eager to leave in the past, to let dwindle in my memory and experience: the uncertainty of how to prevent the spread of an unknown virus, meticulously planning all outings, the plot of Tiger King. There are things we are getting back right now in our lives that I hope to never take for granted again: a hug from a friend, running into people, singing with others in church.
But beyond those straightforward things, I’m still thinking and praying a lot about how to understand what to carry forward from this time. There are things that I’ve learned that I want to make a permanent part of my life. There are things I’ve missed that I want back! There are practices I’ve developed that have helped me to get through this difficult year, particularly spiritually. And there are practices that I know I need to keep practicing so that they’ll be ready for the next difficult time! And there are ways of being that I hope to leave behind me; they don’t serve me well anymore.
I’ve been helped by a question that Grace member Sue Cottrell recently coined: What’s In Your Spiritual Go Bag? In other words, what are the spiritual tools that we can carry with us into the rest of our lives, so that we’re equipped with what we need to live and thrive (as I believe God wants us to), even when other challenges come our way?
A Spiritual Go Bag can’t be weighed down with too much stuff, right? We only want to take the tools that are truly essential, that truly will help us to live and perhaps even to help others live. The things that don’t truly serve our life and health might need to be left behind. And the tools that really helped us might be a little bit surprising! I’ve found it essential to be a part of a few groups of people where I can be really honest about what’s difficult, and hear others do the same. We’ve had a group at Grace all year that has gathered around the phrase “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay,” led by psychotherapist Rebecca Bell, and our conversations have deepened, and I think have helped us see in new ways how God is present with us in those difficult spaces. We’ve shared tools with each other that I think have helped us all to pack our Spiritual Go Bags. And we continue that work, during this time that is somewhat less of a crisis but still difficult to navigate, finding solace and wisdom in each other, and in God’s presence among us.
I hope for all of us that we’re able to take some time to rest from this difficult year, and to have some space to evaluate what we hope to carry forward from this time, and what we hope to leave behind. And I hope that you are able to find people to help you with that work of finding and choosing and sharing those spiritual tools that are helping you to get through.
Anne Clarke is the Assistant Rector of Grace Episcopal Church on the corner of Oak and Spring.