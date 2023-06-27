Christians are comforted believing “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16, New King James Version).

Wonderfully, Romans 6:23 assures that “the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (New King James Version). Bumper stickers and T-shirts proclaim that “Christians aren’t perfect, just forgiven.” Also, it’s kind of a relief to read that Jesus said, “No one is good but One, that is, God” (Matthew 19:17 and Mark 10:18, New King James Version).

With that in mind, should we even try to be good?

Wouldn’t it seem absurd if a person’s religion somehow made them less interested in becoming a better person? Can a Christian’s understanding that salvation is a free gift, belief that eternal life cannot be earned by any number of good deeds, actually upstage their focus on becoming a better person? Possibly.

Although Jesus said that only God is good, He also instructed, “Be perfect, even as your Father in heaven is perfect” (Matthew 5:48, New Living Translation).

Are you a good person? What is a good person? Whatever our beliefs, should we try to be better people? How would we do that? Why would we? Jesus’ teaching offered quite a few valuable hints.

Jesus encouraged His followers to increase joy by being more loving. “I am giving you a new commandment: Love each other. Just as I have loved you, you should love each other. Your love for one another will prove to the world that you are my disciples” (John 13:34-35 New Living Translation). “When you obey my commandments, you remain in my love … I have told you these things so that you will be filled with my joy. Yes, your joy will overflow!” (John 15:9-11 New Living Translation).

The particularly churchy term “blessed” is mostly used today as religious jargon. Although many of our English Bible translations of the stories of Jesus’ teaching quote Him as saying that people are “blessed” by certain actions or traits or experiences, in the oldest Biblical manuscripts, the word traditionally translated into English as "blessed" is the Greek word for "happiness." “Happy are the merciful. Happy are the peacemakers” (Matthew 5:7,9).

In fact, Jesus’ teachings, while certainly promising eternal life as a gift, are filled with encouragement and instruction for increasing joy and reducing suffering by becoming better people, more loving people. Nothing should discourage us from being kinder, more generous, more tolerant, more forgiving, more compassionate, more joyful, more excellent to one another — not even our religions.