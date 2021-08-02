Tide pools -- Isaac Newton -- round earth

On only one occasion, over a 50-year history visiting the Mendocino Coast, did the Pacific Ocean live up to its name.
The Biodesign students were probing the complex mysteries and wonders of the intertidal community and the water became as smooth as glass. I had never experienced this before and the utter absence of surf noise cast a pall that was so eerie that apparently the birds were too spooked to fly. It was as if Mother Nature pressed the pause button on life.
One of the girls mentioned, “I’ve read that there is always a calm before a storm, should we be worried about a tsunami washing us all out to sea”? Her words added to the creepiness of the event and I found myself looking out to sea more than looking down into the tide pools.
As we headed back to camp, I mentioned to the guys I was walking with that in any body of water (larger than 5 acres in surface area) if the water is calm, if you lower one eye down to water level you can see the curvature of the Earth. Their collective response was a resounding, “No Way!” I shrugged my shoulders and replied, “Then, I guess we better have a look.”
A few minutes later, with six butts pointing skyward, and each eyeball at sea level, the reactions were a mixture of wonder, awe and exultation. One of them exclaimed, “This is the most amazing curve I have ever seen!”
For thousands of years fishermen and sailors around the world knew the Earth was round and they would not fall off the edge, but they lacked Isaac Newton’s knowledge of the force of gravity and were left in a quandary. However, anyone living in Western Europe, before the Renaissance and Reformation, dared not proclaim that the Earth was round lest he risk being thrown into a rat-infested dungeon, or incarcerated in a cruel mental asylum where “possessed” individuals were frequently tortured.
For the first 1,400 years A.D., even the fledgling Catholic Church was part of the “Flat Earth” mentality, preaching that God made the Earth flat and anyone suggesting that it was round could be considered a heretic and risk being burned at the stake.
However, the earliest reliably documented mention of the spherical Earth concept dates from around the 6th century BC when it appeared in ancient Greek philosophy. However, it remained a matter of speculation until the 3rd century BC, when Hellenistic astronomy established the spherical shape of the Earth as a physical given.
Fifty years before “cancel culture” emerged, I mentioned to my students that I had long felt that Columbus got far more credit than he deserved. He did not “discover” North America. By 1492, nearly 1,000 Native American tribes had evolved and spread from the Arctic Circle to Mexico, and many had been living there for over 10,000 years.
Whether they knew (or cared) if the Earth were round, there is a growing body of knowledge that indicates that Phoenician sailors reached North America 2,000 years before Columbus. Archeologists generally agree that Polynesian sailors, navigating uncharted waters by starlight, traveled thousands of miles to discover the Hawaiian Islands 1,500 years ago. There is also ample evidence that the Vikings settled briefly in North America around 1000 AD.
The concept of a global Earth was gradually adopted throughout the Old World during Late Antiquity and the Middle Ages. However, a practical demonstration of Earth's globular form was not achieved until Ferdinand Magellan and Juan Sebastián Elcano completed the Earth’s first known circumnavigation. (1519−1522).
I find it fascinating to contemplate the gravity of the mystery of gravity. Isaac Newton, arguably the world’s greatest scientist, conceded that he was able to describe what gravity was, but not how it worked. It is unfathomable that gravity can be firm enough to keep our “feet on the ceiling” and gentle enough not to crush us. We all assume that we are not walking around upside down like the Aussies and New Zealanders, however, if the Earth is round, that is exactly what is happening.
This awareness can be terrifying to some people. While writing “Biodesign Out For A Walk,” I shared the concept with a good friend and he became quite irate. “I don’t like thinking about that,” he said, “if I do, it keeps me awake at night.”
Perhaps, not ironically, this is how some people feel about contemplating the mystery of God; they don’t like thinking about him/her because it keeps them awake at night. ;o)
Isaac Newton would have embraced the debate. He was a devout believer who wrote: “Atheism is so senseless & odious to mankind that it never had many professors.”
Lowell H. Young is the author of “Biodesign Out For A Walk.” He lives in St. Helena. This originally appeared on his blog, biodesignoutforawalk.com.