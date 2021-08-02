Tide pools -- Isaac Newton -- round earth

On only one occasion, over a 50-year history visiting the Mendocino Coast, did the Pacific Ocean live up to its name.

The Biodesign students were probing the complex mysteries and wonders of the intertidal community and the water became as smooth as glass. I had never experienced this before and the utter absence of surf noise cast a pall that was so eerie that apparently the birds were too spooked to fly. It was as if Mother Nature pressed the pause button on life.

One of the girls mentioned, “I’ve read that there is always a calm before a storm, should we be worried about a tsunami washing us all out to sea”? Her words added to the creepiness of the event and I found myself looking out to sea more than looking down into the tide pools.

As we headed back to camp, I mentioned to the guys I was walking with that in any body of water (larger than 5 acres in surface area) if the water is calm, if you lower one eye down to water level you can see the curvature of the Earth. Their collective response was a resounding, “No Way!” I shrugged my shoulders and replied, “Then, I guess we better have a look.”