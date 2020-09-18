Time for change, time for Mary for St. Helena mayor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Helena, like the valley and state around us, is challenged as never before, not just this year by the pandemic but before and after 2020 by hard questions that need thoughtful, decisive answers. And action.

Some signs are visible every day to us all: empty storefronts, quiet streets, closed restaurants, scarce housing, crumbling city offices, wavy sidewalks.

Other signs are harder to see. They will be found in long-term revenue and obligation estimates, zoning rules, water regimes, regional and state requirements, climate forecasts, and the like.

We are indeed a small town, a hometown, a community. Yet solutions are not simple, nor will they all be easy. We need a mayor who can help us all —openly, fairly and together — analyze problems rigorously, find good paths forward, and move beyond talk to action.

I am supporting Mary Koberstein for mayor because she has demonstrated that she can and will be the mayor St. Helena needs.

Her experience and education in planning and law, her engagement in civic activities of many kinds everywhere she has lived, and her thoughtful, collaborative and practical service on the St. Helena Planning Commission and City Council manifest her commitment.