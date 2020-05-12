Time for St. Helena City Council to take back leadership on city hall project

Here’s how small town America has gotten things built for over 200 years. Call up your uncle the builder and ask him to do the job -- your home, your school, your city hall and your new business block.
Here’s why: he was born here, his Mom & Dad were too. He went to school here and started his business right here in town. He starred in local sports -- or celebrated family members who did. He and his family went to church with you.
Better still he has given us a chance to see how good he is year after year. He is proud of his heritage, proud of his citizenship, proud of his quality work. He knows the city and how to interface with its departments.
He knows he has to do a top job at the right price -- because all the locals, including his family, are watching him.
I just described Anthony Micheli, St. Helena’s homegrown contractor with 40 years of success. Anthony is the perfect man to show St. Helena how to decide on the what, where and cost of a needed city hall and library. He is already trying to help. Let’s make him official. Need checks and balances? Sure, he has worked with City Planners, budgeters, inspectors and pols for over 40 years. Everybody wins.
And we get an added benefit that no other contractor or planner can ever bring -- Anthony’s passion for the task. He has already spent his own money to show some ideas. And, he won’t be packing up to leave when the job is done.
No city commissions like SHAPE can ever get going fast enough and with the skills needed to get to the “build” stage. It is concerning that SHAPE’s finest hour was when they were announced -- way back in 2017. Headlines promised an inventory of city assets and steps needed to bring them up to safe, operational standards. Three years later their most important “client asset” -- City Hall -- had to be shuttered after twice causing dangerous conditions for our employees.
Fast forward and some press reports suggest that some committee members don’t even seem to be sure what they decided.
We have been dithering on vital city issues for the last 44 years that I have lived here. But look at this proof that local committees just can’t do the job: Way back in February of 2016, over four years ago, this Star headline told it all; “Task force recommends taxes and hotel rooms.” (Star front page, Feb. 11, 2016.) Well, missed that one too. It is a crime to delay -- costs continue to go up every minute.
So, City Council, it’s time to take back your leadership. Appoint your own committee of two Councilmembers (less than a quorum under the Brown Act) to connect with, look at and vet Anthony’s plan for the best, lowest cost and functional city hall and library we’ll be proud of -- and where each should be. Of course, pay him for his work.
Bill Ryan
St Helena
