Time for St. Helena City Council to take back leadership on city hall project

Here’s how small town America has gotten things built for over 200 years. Call up your uncle the builder and ask him to do the job -- your home, your school, your city hall and your new business block.

Here’s why: he was born here, his Mom & Dad were too. He went to school here and started his business right here in town. He starred in local sports -- or celebrated family members who did. He and his family went to church with you.

Better still he has given us a chance to see how good he is year after year. He is proud of his heritage, proud of his citizenship, proud of his quality work. He knows the city and how to interface with its departments.

He knows he has to do a top job at the right price -- because all the locals, including his family, are watching him.

I just described Anthony Micheli, St. Helena’s homegrown contractor with 40 years of success. Anthony is the perfect man to show St. Helena how to decide on the what, where and cost of a needed city hall and library. He is already trying to help. Let’s make him official. Need checks and balances? Sure, he has worked with City Planners, budgeters, inspectors and pols for over 40 years. Everybody wins.