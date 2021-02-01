Time to fish or cut bait on St. Helena's Adams Street

It is high time to “fish or cut bait” on the Adams Street property

On March 24, 1876, Saint Helena was incorporated as a town and by 1886 the population was 1,800. People from many lands and walks of life continued to relocate here, all adding to the town’s complex and diverse history. The railroad came to town in 1868, providing an important shipping nexus for fruit, grain, and mining products.

Flash forward to the present and you will find that the city has stated as its defining, unifying goal is to:

“To Protect the rural, small town quality and agricultural character of Saint Helena. It is the General Plan’s intent that the preservation of this small-town character be the unifying philosophy that overlays all other stated goals and policies.”

It’s clear the ideals set forth in the current General Plan hark back to the origins of 1876.

There were two things our city’s forefathers missed in designing St. Helena. The first is that our main street would become a state highway. The second is the absence of a civic center.