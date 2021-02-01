Time to fish or cut bait on St. Helena's Adams Street

It is high time to “fish or cut bait” on the Adams Street property
On March 24, 1876, Saint Helena was incorporated as a town and by 1886 the population was 1,800. People from many lands and walks of life continued to relocate here, all adding to the town’s complex and diverse history. The railroad came to town in 1868, providing an important shipping nexus for fruit, grain, and mining products.
Flash forward to the present and you will find that the city has stated as its defining, unifying goal is to:
“To Protect the rural, small town quality and agricultural character of Saint Helena. It is the General Plan’s intent that the preservation of this small-town character be the unifying philosophy that overlays all other stated goals and policies.”
It’s clear the ideals set forth in the current General Plan hark back to the origins of 1876.
There were two things our city’s forefathers missed in designing St. Helena. The first is that our main street would become a state highway. The second is the absence of a civic center.
For a community to thrive, it needs something to define it, to make it feel like home, and to make it attractive to visitors. That is the heart of a town. A civic center is a prominent land area within a community that is constructed to be its focal point, its heart. It usually contains one or more dominant public buildings (St. Helena Public Library) and may be considered in reference to an entire central business district. In some communities, it combines venues for performing arts, picnicking areas, and open spaces.
St. Helena should consider an open-air amphitheater that also functions as a downtown park. Family-oriented programming can take place during the day and more adult entertainment like concerts and live theater planned for evening hours. The Riverfest Amphitheater in Little Rock, Arkansas is a prime example. In 2013, alone, it brought in more than a quarter of a million people and created an economic impact of over $30 million into the community.
Our proposed Civic Center & Cultural Campus could also be filled with sculpture and walking gardens, picnicking areas, lots of green open space for children to play and a walking trail.
By the way, almost of all of this was encompassed in 2009-10 Adams Street Property Visioning Project.
All well and good you say, but how is this grand vision going to be paid for?
A fair question. The Adams Street Visioning project recommended 21 to 50 housing units be included. Our organization, Saint Helena Housing Coalition, Inc. (SHHC) a non-profit 501C3 formed for the specific purpose of bringing larger scale ‘affordable’ workforce and senior housing to town.
We propose, in partnership with the city, that SHHC would lease approximately 2.3 acres at the eastern end of the Adams Street property. There we would construct "affordable” apartments 62 of which intended for workforce and 30 for senior housing. All rents would be set at 30% of a household’s income. Priority would be given to police, firefighters, nurses, and teachers.
This will provide the city with $520,000 per year in income. In conferring with an organization that specialize in municipal bonds that $520,000 would service approximately a $9 million bond. An amount certainly sufficient to fund the proposed Civic Center & Cultural Campus.
And for those that who are convinced that selling our “crown jewel”, the Adams Street property, is our only financial salvation consider what Mark Smithers wrote to the Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
“1 - Adams Street is not going to be the funding source many are describing to fix our municipal funding needs. I’ve been involved in property transactions for 40 years and no sane purchaser/developer is going to pay $25 million for this property until their project approved. The City may get $1 million as earnest money, but the remainder comes upon approval and that will be at least seven years from when the property is sold.
2-Adams Street does not need to be sold. A more favored form of municipal financing for infrastructure is General Obligation bonds. The city manager and the city finance director both confirmed that your property taxes would go up less than 3% under a $25 million GO bond.”
Further, a quick Goggle search suggests there are multiple grant available to rural communities (that’s us) to help us pay for expensive infrastructural projects, i.e., sewers.
So, in summary Adams Street does not have to be sold. The SHHC project will fund a new Civic Center & Cultural Center. Isn’t it time that we utilize the Adams Street “crown jewel” for its highest and best use?
Rick Crebs
Saint Helena Housing Coalition
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS