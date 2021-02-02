Time to think out of the hotel box in St. Helena

Another source of valuable and factual information is the Feasibility Analysis and Comparison of Sites for New Affordable Housing Development Final Report completed by Vernazza Wolfe Associates and submitted to the city of St. Helena in September of 2015. In the Introduction on page iii, we read:

Site Ranking Based on considerations of site availability and size, the Adams Street site stands out as the best possible site for rental housing among the six assessed in this study. However, the City has gone through two processes in the past to consider uses for this site, including obtaining proposals for affordable housing and then later conducting a visioning process for the site for potential mixed-use development. This site is still highly recommended, and perhaps it would be possible to design a project that could meet with public approval. Only a portion of the site (1.3 acres) is being recommended at this time, which may help it to gain public support.