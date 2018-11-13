St. Helena .... we would like to thank you, for giving us the opportunity to work with your children. Reading is Fun is an after school "free" book distribution program offered to children of low income and non-English speaking families. It is an educational outreach program of the Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley.
St. Helena Preschool For All is a school readiness program that provides scholarships to 3 and 4 year olds. The scholarship will give students the opportunity to a preschool experience, before entering kindergarten thereby providing them the experience and learning foundation necessary for future success.
Both of these great organizations are in this year’s 2018 Napa Valley Give!Guide. Look for the Give!Guide in the November 2018, Market Place magazine or at napavalleygiveguide.org. Begin to make a difference from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 with donations as small as $10.
You have the power to make a real difference here in our community, this holiday season.
Donna Kelly, Reading is Fun (Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley)
Julio Olguin, Director of St. Helena Preschool For All