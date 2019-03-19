Mr. McGrath’s guest commentary of March 14, 2019 states that, because of certain people’s actions against him and his project, St. Helena will have a “red flag town” reputation to future developers. On the contrary, Mr. McGrath should write that because of actions to his benefit at City Hall, St. Helena will be known as a “green flag town” to developers.
Perhaps he could describe the “shell game” with City Hall staff re: March 13, 2018 ordinances, noted on the City Council agenda:
Item 10.3 declared the 632 McCorkle Project an inclusionary housing project, which allows certain financial concessions and forgives the requirement to build carports.
Item 10.4 seeks direction to put together a city ordinance that allows the city to pay for the attorneys’ fees for any inclusionary housing projects of 20 or fewer units.
Clearly, 10.4 would provide Mr. McGrath a financial break so that he doesn’t have to pay the city’s defense costs in the First District Court of Appeal, which is currently a condition of approval for his project.
Perhaps, anyone who reads this far will recall the saying “two sides to every coin”.
Anne Fisher
St. Helena