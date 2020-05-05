Two St. Helena essentials need our action now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The St. Helena Public Library and the U.S. Postal Service are central hubs of our town and country. Both services now experience potentially tough times due to being in the governmental financial crosshairs.

Of all the community services that touch each of us, the Library offers an educational and community center of our town (when it’s open) for all, no matter age, interests or needs, on the shelves or online. And we depend on the postal service, whether for personal mail and information or magazines and newspapers, or the ability to vote, among other needs.

Both community services, part of local and national oversee, will do better if you will write to our Congress members in support of each service. Please take the time to send an email or letter to our state and local Senate and Congress leaders to tell them you firmly support Libraries and the postal Service and wish them to continue.

Antonia (Toni) Allegra

St. Helena

Editor’s Note: Contact Congressman Mike Thompson at his Napa office, 226-9898 or visit his website, https://mikethompson.house.gov/; or Senator Dianne Feinstein, (202) 224-3841 or visit www.feinstein.senate.gov; or Senator Kamala Harris, (202) 224-3553 or visit www.harris.senate.gov/contact/