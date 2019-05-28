There was a meeting at the firehouse on Tuesday, May 21, to outline for residents the resources available in the event of fire, flood and earthquake emergencies. Those of us who attended were introduced to various county and city officials, who outlined the responses we could expect from various agencies.
Notably however, a representative from PG&E was not called upon to speak. I am sure I am not alone in having questions regarding the drastic letter we all received from PG&E. None of the questions or anxieties created by that letter were addressed at last Tuesday's meeting. This is a regrettable oversight.
Unofficial advice I have received from a PG&E employee indicate PG&E will not, on its own initiative, initiate shutdown. PG&E will be instructed to shut down by some state agency, probably CalFire.
Additionally CalFire and PG&E will be looking into three criteria when considering the shutdown: High temperature, low humidity, high winds. We do not know, and these organizations are not saying, what the "high" and "low" numbers are. Can we have some guidance from these organizations as to the minimum levels for which we can expect the possibility of a shutdown? Almost everyone these days has a weather app on our digital devices. Public officials need to inform us whether conditions are approaching a critical level. Or will we only learn of the shutdown when it happens?
A number of people are considering generators. Is this a concern only for those living in hillside and or remote areas or should in-town residents of Calistoga and St. Helena consider auxiliary power sources?
These are but a few of the unanswered questions, about which there is widespread concern.
Jay Greene
St. Helena