UPDATED: From the editor: Dominoes, a Ford Model T and a WWII Stearman biplane

The final step of getting the Model T out of the barn was to give it a good washing, both inside and out, with good, soapy water.

In 1984, Tom had a mechanic rebuild the car’s engine, suspension and electrical systems in preparation for a trip across the country to his home in Marin County. I couldn’t be a part of that trip – much to my regret – because I was busy working. Tom drove it with his son, Everett, and his wife, Anne. I believe they had six flats in the 2,000-mile-plus trip.

Tom always loved that Ford, knew more about it than anyone else, and loved to climb into the front seat and drive it. My favorite times were with Tom when we would spend a Saturday together, work on the Model T, drive it around the neighborhood and then park it -- years ago in his garage in Belvedere and more recently at his home in Sonoma.

My last memory of Tom was a week before his death. We had managed to start the car and his son, Everett drove it, with Tom in the front seat. Joni and I piled into the back seat. We drove to Sonoma and around the town square and then back home. After Everett parked the car, Tom slid over into the driver’s seat and wanted to drive it. We wouldn’t let him … he was too weak … but he smiled, holding onto the wood steering wheel. We took his picture, the one that accompanies this article. Rest in peace, my beloved uncle, fly airplanes and drive cars to your heart’s content in heaven. Someday, we’ll be together again.

