Upvalley nonprofits, hospital look ahead to 2023

The Star invited local leaders to weigh in on what's ahead for their organizations in 2023. Here are some of their responses.

Jenny Ocon, executive director, UpValley Family Centers

"We’ll have a continued focus on child, family and senior wellness.

"This means free parent-child play groups, continued school-based services including tutoring, mentoring, and prevention programs. We will work closely with local school districts to gather student and family input and design campus-based services based on identified needs.

"We will launch new senior wellness services, funded by Napa County Mental Health Services Act funds. Conversaciones con Los Abuelos is a cross-generational pilot project that will bring Latino youth and older adults together through coordinated activities; and we’ll partner with Innovative Health Solutions and Blue Zones to offer nutrition and movement activities at senior mobile home parks.

"We will also focus on increased family and community resilience.

"UpValley Family Centers and Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster are partnering to ensure harder-to-reach populations are prepared for disasters. We are planning two town halls for target audiences including farmworkers, those speaking languages other than English, and older adults — to understand concerns and provide information about resources.

"(We will help) connect low- and moderate-income households with resources that help them reside in the community, despite increased costs of living. These include helping people access both private and government-supported resources, as well as things like free tax preparation that ensure community members get access to refunds and credits and don’t have to pay a fee for the service."

Tony Albright, marketing and communications manager, Adventist Health St. Helena

"We are proud of our legacy as one of California’s most advanced not-for-profit rural hospitals, offering world-class care in a destination medicine locale. St. Helena Hospital has provided Napa Valley and the surrounding areas with acute and preventative care since 1878 (144 years). As we step into the new year, we do so on solid ground with a continued commitment to patient-centered quality care.

"From our award-winning programs in cardiac care, cancer care, well-being and orthopedics to national recognition for safety achievements from an 'A' Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, and Women’s Choice award, our dedication to the highest level of care is unwavering.

“'St. Helena Hospital is positioned to meet the changing needs of health care aligned with our commitment to provide our community with the future of health care delivery, today,' says Dr. Steven Herber, St. Helena Hospital president. 'At. St. Helena Hospital, it’s not just a place to recover but to heal.'

"As Napa Valley’s trusted health care provider for more than a century, we remain committed to acting in the best interest of our patients and supporting the region’s individual and community well-being."

Maury Robertson, executive director, Rianda House

"At Rianda House, we believe that each passing year adds value to a person, like the rings of an old-growth tree. Our final years should be the richest, most connected, most productive. To discard this chapter is to chop off the blossom of life.

"Thanks to our supporters, Rianda House offers everything at no cost so that everyone, regardless of income, can remain strong in mind and body, connected in meaningful relationships, and giving from the overflow of their lives. Rianda House is an inclusive place. Our goal this year is to fill the house to overflowing while working with our partners to flip the script on toxic narratives about aging."