Vandalism has to stop.

Every time we boys have to go to the restroom we have to go to the office and sign in and then sign out.The reason for this is that all the boys' bathrooms are locked. Why?

The boys´ bathrooms have been vandalized on our campus because of the TikTok memes.

Viral ‘Devious Licks’ challenge incites vandalism at St. Helena schools St. Helena educators are hoping an uptick in vandalism doesn’t escalate into something more serious as a viral craze challenges kids to cause mayhem at school.

First, someone vandalized the seventh grade bathroom with this kind of sticky candy stuff. Then there was a soap dispenser on the floor. Next, apparently someone opened the top of a soap dispenser and took soap out of it and put the soap all over the mirrors. Finally, in the sixth grade bathrooms, someone threw soap all over the floor and the stalls.

TikTok is influencing kids at school to do these acts. This has to stop.

If we don't stop this mess, our bathrooms could be destroyed. I think if people keep doing this, the school might have to require students to have an ID card to get into the restroom.

Finally, I think that the parents of the kids that have phones should make sure they can't use that app.

Let's return our school to the peaceful place we once had.