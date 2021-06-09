Vantage Point: A long-term challenge and a short-term problem

We are in a drought, again. This time, it may be endless. Water is the basis of northern California civilization: how we live, work, cultivate. Just when the COVID pandemic is winding down, now comes the water crisis. All of us are receiving an updated and individualized allocation letter from the city, which should guide our actions over the next several months.

Water in St. Helena is divided between two departments: finance and public works. The former takes care of billing; the later runs operations. If you need info or assistance from either department, you will find staffers who really do want to be helpful.

But above these nice people, there’s a cultural problem. The city focuses on water as an engineering issue and not as a customer service. Right now, we are without a permanent public works director and a water operations chief. My understanding is that they are on the way. When they arrive, they will need to refocus on the customer experience. (Editor's note: Under a contract approved Tuesday by the City Council, Mark Rincón will take over as public works director effective June 30.)

