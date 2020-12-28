Vantage Point:An encounter with Charlotte the Robot

Negotiating with this huge institution was a challenge. While all the UCSF staff I dealt with tried to be helpful, different offices function as independent “silos” not completely coordinated with other parts of the hospital bureaucracy. On one occasion I had to call three different departments to get an answer to what I thought was a straightforward question. And in the background of every conversation was COVID.

I learned that visitors to the hospital were not being permitted and that I would be granted entry only having taken the gold-standard COVID PCR test a precise number of days before surgery. That seemed eminently reasonable.

My surgery went well, so I was told. Given that UCSF is a teaching hospital, there were about 10 doctors in the operating room. But the key player, and the last introduction I had before anesthesia, was Charlotte the robot. She did the actual surgery. Dr. Rogers had told me that using Charlotte would give him “three hands.” Unlike Rogers and the other surgeons I met, however, Charlotte didn’t have much of a personality.

Due to anesthesia and drugs, my memories are hazy at best. I was fortunate; in mid-November flu season hadn’t yet arrived in San Francisco and there wasn’t the crash of post-Thanksgiving COVID patients. UCSF was actually quiet and the general atmosphere was low key.