Vantage Point:An encounter with Charlotte the Robot

Dr. Robert Dunham has been performing surgery on St. Helenans for a couple of decades. Aside from his technical expertise in laparoscopic surgery, he listens to his patients and remembers conversations from many years earlier. So when he called me in September to tell me I had something that was “complicated,” I sat up and paid attention.
You never want to hear a doctor tell you that a condition is complicated. Medical care is more reassuring when dull. For me, that phone call started a two month journey into the world of high tech medicine at a major medical institution.
This column has had an ongoing focus on health care. I viewed my autumnal adventure as an excursion into big time medicine during the COVID pandemic.
Dunham had diagnosed a structural defect that urgently needed fixing. Because it was indeed complicated he referred me to Dr. Stanley Rogers at UCSF. I discovered that Rogers is a Big Kahuna in surgical circles and a doctor with many titles. My favorite is “His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama IX Distinguished Professor of Global Surgery.”
Given COVID, UCSF was severely limiting in-person appointments. I had no choice but to meet Rogers only on Zoom. He was much more at ease with that format than me and the video conference went well. He told me I needed surgery now. It turned out this meant waiting more than five weeks. The wheels on a major hospital can grind slowly. Huge reams of data must be digested and schedulers must juggle the demand for calendar slots.
Negotiating with this huge institution was a challenge. While all the UCSF staff I dealt with tried to be helpful, different offices function as independent “silos” not completely coordinated with other parts of the hospital bureaucracy. On one occasion I had to call three different departments to get an answer to what I thought was a straightforward question. And in the background of every conversation was COVID.
I learned that visitors to the hospital were not being permitted and that I would be granted entry only having taken the gold-standard COVID PCR test a precise number of days before surgery. That seemed eminently reasonable.
My surgery went well, so I was told. Given that UCSF is a teaching hospital, there were about 10 doctors in the operating room. But the key player, and the last introduction I had before anesthesia, was Charlotte the robot. She did the actual surgery. Dr. Rogers had told me that using Charlotte would give him “three hands.” Unlike Rogers and the other surgeons I met, however, Charlotte didn’t have much of a personality.
Due to anesthesia and drugs, my memories are hazy at best. I was fortunate; in mid-November flu season hadn’t yet arrived in San Francisco and there wasn’t the crash of post-Thanksgiving COVID patients. UCSF was actually quiet and the general atmosphere was low key.
I was surprised that the hospital’s pain killer of choice was the much-derided drug OxyContin. It turns out that in modest amounts of tiny 5 mg. pills it’s an excellent pain med. Problems with possible addiction come with versions more than 10 times stronger. I had thought that good old morphine would be the opiate of choice for major pain. Not these days. The UCSF favored drug is Dilaudid, a cousin of morphine but with a bigger wallop.
A casualty of the opioid epidemic is that patient controlled analgesia (PCA) has disappeared from major hospitals. That’s unfortunate, since giving patients a self-administered pain pump is both comforting and allows patients a sense of autonomy. But hospitals are exceedingly nervous about addiction potentials. Yet in my case, when I had an explosion of pain, the nurses jumped on it within a couple of minutes.
That wasn’t my only exposure to thoughtful and caring treatment. The culture of the medical and nursing staff at UCSF for inpatients was, for me, warm and generous. There were a couple of hiccups in my care; in an after-action conversation after I got home, UCSF was not at all defensive in acknowledging service problems.
Hospitals recognize that their customers have choices for where to go for treatment. In our small town, we are fortunate that Adventist St. Helena hospital has recently reopened. I spoke with a clearly energized Dr. Steven Herber, hospital CEO, a week after his scrubbed clean facility was back in operation. He said the hospital was full and included some COVID patients. Herber said, “We’re doing our part, but we’re not overwhelmed.” And Herber emphasized a renewed focus on the patient experience, with patient concierges and private rooms promised for all.
While my surgery recovery has occupied weeks of COVID isolation, I don’t want to recommend it as a time filler. I trust that your holiday season will prove to be less complicated.
Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.