Vantage Point: Anna, Anne and the political alphabet

Our political alphabet is being fully utilized this year, A through Z. We have two local ladies at the front of the alphabet, both running for county supervisor: Anne Cottrell and Anna Chouteau. Whenever I think of them, another “A” comes to mind, for athlete.

For years, I’ve been running far behind Anne out at Lake Hennessey. When she ran the New York Marathon several years ago, she was characterized as “sub-elite.” I’m not sure whether that was a compliment or a critique, but back then and continuing now, she’s fast. Over the same time period I worked out twice a week with Anna at Health Spa. Her energy and enthusiasm towered over me, as did her height.

I spoke with both of the candidates about their campaigns. They agree on several issues. They both viewed wildfire preparedness as issue #1. Cottrell talked about “vegetation management” and road access; Chouteau called it “fuel management.” They both favor at least partially re-opening upper Howell Mountain Road as an emergency evacuation route for Angwin. They each said the county needed to study the relative cost of totally reopening the road.

Neither of them offered any comment on our two ethically-challenged supervisors, Belia Ramos and Alfredo Pedroza. They said they would have to work with all fellow supervisors, if elected. And neither ventured an opinion on the controversial Walt Ranch vineyard proposal. Cottrell said it might come up, once more, as a county Board issue. Chouteau repeated that she would step aside on that issue, given her husband’s employment at Hall Winery. She pointed out that means she couldn’t support the Halls on any public issue.

Both candidates support St. Helena’s offensive against Pacaso. Cottrell said it would be “entirely appropriate” for the Board to act on short-term occupancies. Chouteau, part of the unanimous City Council voting against Pacaso, is open to considering it as a county-wide issue.

Cottrell told me that in her campaigning she noted that voters are interested in “residents’ needs” versus the demands of tourists. Chouteau said we should have a “balanced perspective between county needs and those of the wine industry.” Both have family ties to wine: Cottrell’s parents came here a half-century ago to work for wineries and (as noted above) Chouteau’s husband works for Hall.

Their campaigns are long ones; both are vying to hold one of the two spots on the November ballot. If they reach that far, we’ll have plenty of time over the summer and fall to define their differences.

From a national perspective, the most important local race goes under the letter “B” – the recall effort in San Francisco against district attorney Chesa Boudin. If recalled, that result will resound as loudly as the successful recall of the San Francisco board of education.

In Boudin’s case, the argument against him is that he focuses more on the treatment of the convicted versus the needs of the victimized. Boudin may have to learn the lesson that the school board missed, that ideology doesn’t solve problems. And while right-wing political dollars are big in the recall campaign, the energy of the recall effort is citizen-based, across several ethnic groups.

Moving down the alphabet, we hit a sensitive topic under “F,” whether senator Dianne Feinstein should resign on account of age. The Chronicle reports that several of her colleagues say (off the record) she’s not up to the job.

In my decades in Washington, the dirty little secret on Capitol Hill was that quite a few offices were entirely run by staffers who basically held erect congressmen and senators who were drunk, senile, or stupid. Feinstein insists she’s capable of finishing her term. Let’s hope so, because there’s no practical way to force her out. But her age is an issue that won’t disappear.

Jumping to the end of the alphabet, we come to “Z” and the forceful presence of Zylensky in Ukraine. Here we have dramatically the man and the moment. Reminiscent of Churchill and Roosevelt 80 years ago, we have in Zylensky a wartime leader who has given voice to the spirit of his countrymen and women.

Lots of issues present themselves in tones of gray. Not so with Ukraine; Putin’s war is blatantly black and white. The sufferings of Ukrainians under attack are in bold colors and not shaded pastels. In Rick Atkinson’s magisterial Liberation Trilogy account of the American Army in World War II, he highlights another letter — “R.” He quotes an officer: every soldier needs the “three R’s – ruthless, relentless, remorseless.” That certainly applies to the resourceful (another “R”) Ukrainian army.

That letter should lead to one more for the people of Ukraine: “V” for victory.

Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.