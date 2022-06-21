Vantage Point: Bringing passeggiata to St. Helena

St. Helenans are catching up on missed travels. Right now, I know of locals in France, Germany, Greece, Turkey and elsewhere. I just returned from Sicily. The trip home, door to door, took 27 1/2 hours, and that’s with everything going smoothly. This is the penalty that comes with the blessings of living here; we’re far away from foreign shores. I expect little sympathy.

In Sicily’s main city of Palermo and well as hillside towns like Taormina, we joined residents enjoying their streets in ways currently unknown in St. Helena. We can learn from them.

Sicilians practice the tradition of passeggiata, “a gentle and slow stroll through the main streets of the city or town” (from a travel website). Or, as Wine Spectator called it, “a stroll to catch up with friends, admire strangers and maybe have a drink.” What makes this work are streets closed to vehicles and shops and restaurants open through the evening. Wine Spectator named the passeggiata the final item in its recent list of “101 things we love about Italy.”

Last decade, St. Helena made an attempt to adopt our own version, with Friday night “Cheers!” on Main Street. That effort failed after a couple of years. Shop owners concluded it wasn’t financially productive, having to pay staff for extended hours.

What should happen now? Our Chamber of Commerce should come up with new ideas to bring walkers, shoppers and imbibers back to Main Street in the evenings. City government should do its part by hurrying up the repair of undulating and dangerous sidewalks.

We don’t have the advantage of Healdsburg and Sonoma, with their downtown city squares. But we can hope for linear ideas, instead of rectangular. If Palermo and Taormina can enliven their streets, why not St. Helena?

Both the chamber and the city should move with some urgency, because the quality of daily life here is equally important as the financial challenges facing us. We need progress on both.

Councilman Eric Hall has been doing some impressive digging into our financial situation. His conclusion is stark: we have huge, underfunded and unavoidable capital projects ahead of us. This is the “quantity” of life here, versus the quality of enjoying St. Helena. This dilemma won’t be solved overnight, but attention must be paid to it now. We may have to face difficult decisions involving the future of our police and fire departments, plus our beloved library. All three might have to be merged into countywide systems. That’s just one set of painful challenges ahead of us.

Part of the future quality of life here involves keeping St. Helenans in St. Helena. That means retaining our senior citizens. It seems that every month I hear of longtime residents packing up and buying into luxury retirement complexes downvalley. Every such departure reduces our quality of life.

Everyone I talk to would like to be able to “age in place” and not give up living here. Our big advantage is that if you live near downtown, you can walk everywhere. That’s priceless. What’s needed is progress on the whole range of support services that older folks need. We’re fortunate to have Rianda House; its services needed to be boosted and expanded.

Six years ago this column urged St. Helena to engage with the Age-Friendly Cities program, initiated by the World Health Organization. Nothing happened. Time to bring it up again. Let’s join the WHO Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and Communities. By doing so, we can join with colleagues worldwide to facilitate the “exchange of information and experience and … find solutions through innovative and evidence-based technical guidance.”

The WHO has succinctly defined “an age-friendly world.” It’s a “world in which you would want to grow older.” That means “autonomy, health and dignity.” These are worthy goals; any incremental movement towards them would benefit St. Helena.

Our Main Street is dark and empty on too many evenings. Older residents, with all the money they need, find themselves moving elsewhere. We need a re-enlivened downtown, enjoyed by all generations of St. Helenans. We need to focus on both the quality and quantity of life here. We need our own passeggiata.

Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.