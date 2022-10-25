Vantage Point: Cats and dogs in our election

In Washington it’s said that if you want a friend, get a dog. This declaration, originally from Harry Truman, reflects the transactional nature of our politics and politicians. Alliances are temporary and friendships are fluid. That diverts from real life, where coherence and consistency are valued in relationships. And it’s an indicator why normal people disdain politicians.

On the local level, where we know our politicians as neighbors, that disgust is diminished. Earlier this year, this column forecasted many months of healthy competition from our two ACs (Anne Cottrell and Anna Chouteau) for the Upvalley supervisor seat. So much for political guesswork. I should have remembered the cautionary advice of fabled financial guru Jack Bogle, that “nobody knows nothing.”

In the primary Cottrell ran like a thoroughbred and raced to a commanding lead, but Chouteau finished third, behind the second primary survivor, Yountville Mayor John Dunbar. Since then Cottrell and Chouteau have endorsed each other (Chouteau is running for re-election to our City Council). Perhaps foolishly disregarding Bogle again, the prediction here is that both ACs will win.

In our town, we have two qualified gentlemen running for mayor. Either would be less divisive than our two most recent mayors, and both have campaigned on substantive issues. What may differentiate them is personality.

Paul Dohring reminds folks of a fluffy dog who wants to be liked; Eric Hall is more of a mature cat who wants to be respected (this is not an endorsement, but I’m more partial to canines than felines). Each has years of accomplishment in their backgrounds and intriguing family histories. Dohring was the first college graduate in his large family and has Hispanic heritage. Hall has been a single father of two sons and came to St. Helena via a midlife second marriage.

With two attractive mayoral candidates, I suggested to both that they sit down together for informal public conversations rather than structured debates and presentations. They both responded favorably but regrettably these forums haven’t occurred.

Instead we’ve had a childish tiff over several Spotlight events. I attended two, and it was evident that they were designed to promote Hall, who spoke the longest and dominated the stage. There’s nothing wrong with that. What was wrong were the sanctimonious protestations that the events were not all about Hall. As Joe Biden would put it, “C’mon, man.”

Equally silly, alas, was Dohring’s legalistic multi-point rebuttal detailing his evidence that he wasn’t welcomed to attend. He should have just laughed it off and even congratulated his opponent on effective campaigning.

In St. Helena, we may have as few as 1,000 votes cast. That really does mean each and every ballot is significant. It may also mean that the Star’s endorsement of Dohring could be impactful. There is noticeable sentiment that if we elect Dohring we get to keep Hall (on the council) and that Hall could be appointed vice mayor. That could unify the city after an election between grownups.

Anna Chouteau appears to have been endorsed by everyone except the incumbent mayor. One wiseacre opined that could effectively be her most important endorsement. If Chouteau is reelected to the council, then the final seat would be occupied by one of the two political newcomers on the ballot. Having a political outsider, a fresh face, may not be a bad thing.

Our mandatory mail-in ballots seem to be designed to amplify popular disgust with politics. Once again, and unique to California, we have numerous propositions to vote on. As a general rule, I vote against propositions; deciding state policy in this way is lousy governance. Equally nonsensical is our voting on many judgeships. Over two decades, I’ve yet to meet any voters who could confidently explain their voting on judges.

And, by the way, why are we instructed to retain the tear-off stub at the top of each ballot page? Are we supposed to collect them and form a montage? Or perhaps use them to line a birdcage?

More on popular disgust with politicians: if Anne Cottrell is indeed elected, perhaps she could then explain why the Board of Supervisors thinks it’s a good idea to spend as much as $17,500 of taxpayer money to send two supes and one staffer to a wine confab in Argentina. When I recently spoke to her, Cottrell sounded appropriately cautious on this extravagance.

Like most St. Helenans, I enjoy international wine trips. I just don’t expect my neighbors to pay for them. If Argentina-bound, our politicians should either pay their own way or raise the funds privately. Or, stay home, walk their dogs and play with their cats.

(Editor's note: Spotlight St. Helena organizers say the organization is not endorsing any candidates.)