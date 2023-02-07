Plaza-8. Federal-3. These were phone numbers from my youth and then my decades in Washington, D.C. Back then, home phone number was our No. 1 identifier. Sixty-plus years ago “Butterfield 8” was the title of an Elizabeth Taylor movie; she won an Academy Award. Way before that, “Pennsylvania 6-5000” was a hit song for the Glenn Miller Orchestra.

In the 1980s, the phone monopoly AT&T wanted us to use our phone more, especially for long distance. The company created a national ad campaign whose theme was “Reach out, reach out and touch someone.”

It was hugely successful. The New Yorker, in its inimitable style, ran a long article on the ad agency’s momentous decision to toss in that repeat of “reach out.”

By the time I moved to St. Helena over 20 years ago, phone numbers were even bigger, thanks to faxes and dial-up internet. I needed three phone lines. With the advent of DSL connections and the shrinking of fax demand, I was able to discard first line, then a second.

With our home phones, once a year we got a local phone book delivered. This paperback volume was chock full of useful data besides our friends’ and neighbors’ phone numbers: local government info and shopping guides (the yellow pages). But as the internet expanded, the demand for and use of phone books declined. Then one year, and more with a whimper than a cry, the phone book simply disappeared.

Then, within the past decade, lots of locals just discarded their home phones. Why keep them, when we had cellphones and reliable high-speed internet? I suppose mainly out of inertia, I held on to mine. But increasingly, the vast majority of phone calls I was getting were junk. Plus a few scheduling reminders from medical offices.

Then, early one morning last fall, I was awakened by a sales call. That for me was the proverbial backbreaking straw. I set aside one hour for a call to AT&T; they can be difficult on service changes. To my amusement, I received zero pushback on canceling my home number: no argument, no price incentives. The service rep I spoke with canceled my number politely and efficiently. That told me that AT&T no longer gives a fig about home service; they just care about internet and cell contracts.

Home phones are not the only numbers that are disappearing. There’s writing checks. I know no one who still carries a checkbook with him or her. We pay electronically or with credit cards. I can’t remember the last time I saw someone in line at Safeway pull out a checkbook. The only check I regularly write these days is for my house account at Steves Hardware.

There are other numbers in the news and in our lives. This column has twice written about Elizabeth Holmes and her Theranos fraud by translating that scandal into a wine story (“Zeus Winery” and “Amanda Smith”). Eleven — that’s the number of years in prison Holmes was sentenced to last year, after a jury's guilty verdict. That’s a big number, especially for a woman with a young child and a second due soon, plus a “white-collar” crime. Her jury chose not to convict her for damaging people who used her blood-testing machines. Instead, they convicted her of defrauding rich folk and investors who should have known better.

For taking advantage of wealthy people, 11 years could be too many.

Another number: 63. No, that’s not how old I am (I wish!). It’s the new price for a postage stamp. When I was a kid, stamps cost 21 times less, 3 cents. And the price stuck there, year after year. Things are at a point where sending a letter or a birthday card is a cost commitment.

A nice number: 67. That’s the percentage of St. Helena voters who cast ballots in our mayoral contest. Good for us; that’s a solid turnout, especially when forecasts were for a much lower number.

An annoying number: 18,000. That’s the dollar amount Napa County is budgeting to send two supervisors to a wine conference in Lausanne next fall. I partly grew up near Lake Geneva and love the under-publicized Swiss wines. But our tax dollars shouldn’t be spent to send politicians there to have a good time. I don’t question that some good info may come out of this scenic trip. But taxpayers shouldn’t foot the bill.

The Board of Supervisors would have acted more responsibly had it simply authorized the journeys but instructed the chosen supes to pay for it themselves, or raise it from their political committees or vintners.

The best number: 110. That’s the age at which longtime St. Helenan and World War II veteran Raymond Monroy Sr. died last month. He is survived by many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a grateful nation. May his memory be a blessing.