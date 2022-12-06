Vantage Point: Death of a matriarch

We recently lost a remarkable woman who for decades reigned over a wide realm of admirers. She handled her leadership role with sure-handed charm and saw huge changes in her world. She had outstanding diplomatic skills and was expert at putting people at ease. Her knowledge and experience were unchallenged. We’re not talking about Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain, but Margaret Duckhorn of St. Helena.

Margaret had one significant advantage over the late queen; she was not born into royalty, vinous or otherwise. She thus moved easily among different strata of people. Before attaining great success in wine, long-timers will remember, she served as St. Helena’s school nurse.

Back when her eponymous winery started in the middle of the 1970s, Napa’s wineries numbered in the mid-30s. Margaret and her then-husband Dan reached out to a small group of friends for the initial investments to establish a wine company. Frontier days, indeed. Duckhorn’s founding winemaker Tom Rinaldi noted after Margaret’s death that in their early days together, she was “always gentle and wise.” Their trajectory of success was steep and rapid. A decade later, she and her winery were nationally known.

We met then, when Duckhorn was beginning to acquire vineyards at a rapid pace. There came plans for a sublime winery on Lodi Lane and expansion both here in Napa and into Anderson Valley. Margaret was busy with her family, plus directing the winery’s marketing and establishing a role as an industry leader.

She used to come East with the Napa vintners to Washington. I would help her pour at tastings. The attendees of course wanted to sample her Merlots and Cabs, but even more, they wanted to meet her. She had an ineffable conversational contact with people and an impressive memory for past associations. Her diplomatic talents were supreme. Margaret and I shared a birthday and she encouraged me to move to Napa two decades ago.

Margaret held firm beliefs. Most important, she felt everyone, both in her winery and the wider world, deserved to be treated with respect. At the other end of the seriousness scale, she insisted to me that the one and only wine to drink with popcorn was Goldeneye Pinot Noir.

Her successes were earned and never guaranteed. Undoubtedly, that made them even more rewarding. Back when a $50 bottle of wine was expensive, I once heard her explain over a half hour where those fifty dollars went. Her bottom line was that profit was just a few pennies on a dollar.

Renee Ary, the Duckhorn winemaker, has been at the winery for two decades. She is appreciative of Margaret as a trailblazer for women, stating that “She was a huge inspiration to me and so many other women.” She also remembers Margaret as fun: “My best memories are blending tastings; they didn’t feel like work. Margaret was a good collaborator and had a great palate.”

The founding generation of Napa’s modern vintners is leaving us and their wineries are taking different paths to their futures. Mondavi and Shafer have been sold to larger corporations; Spottswoode and Schramsberg remain family properties. Fifteen years ago, Duckhorn’s sale to a private equity firm was celebrated here with an elegant gathering. That firm, and a successor owner, set up Duckhorn to go public in the stock market last year with the stock symbol NAPA. Among its largest owners now are major firms like Vanguard and BlackRock.

Thirteen years ago, on a gorgeous April afternoon, a group gathered on Mary Novak’s front porch at Spottswoode to celebrate Margaret before she retired from Duckhorn and during her tenure as chair of the Wine Institute. That memory is how I will choose to remember her, basking in the aura of achievement and the warmth of friendship.

Like the queen, Margaret handled the fragility of her final years with dignity and grace. And like Elizabeth, she died peacefully at a home she cherished.

Margaret Duckhorn was a shining sovereign in the wine world. Her reign was glorious.