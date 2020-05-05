Vantage Point: Dispatches from the COVID-19 front in St. Helena

Deep inside every scribbler lies a yearning to be a war correspondent. What could be better? You’re in the middle of the action, you can (hopefully) distinguish the good guys from the bad, and you have an avid readership waiting impatiently for your every word.
This thought was generated by the 75th anniversary of the death of legendary war correspondent Ernie Pyle in the battle of Okinawa. The date of his death, April 18, is now commemorated as National Correspondents’ Day. Pyle, who worked and wrote in both the European and Pacific theaters of World War II, wasn’t an analyst of grand strategy. Instead, he focused on the individual stories of soldiers, airmen, sailors and Marines.
In our own war against the corona virus, we’re all on the front lines. As many social media posts have reminded us, while our parents and grandparents were commanded to fight fascism, we’re committed to sitting on our sofas. It seems that for every generation much is expected. St. Helenans, week after week, are expected to literally do nothing.
In our time, the front line troops are the medical workers and first responders taking charge and care of those struck down by the virus. These troops have colorfully reminded us that we are thankfully and truly a nation of immigrants. On TV and in other media, we have seen that our caregivers have come to us from all over the world. In particular, many of the experts on TV from hospitals and universities throughout the country are from families from the Indian subcontinent. We are blessed that their forebears decided to come to America for a better life.
Here in our rural valley, we have so far been lucky, with just one corona case in St. Helena (at the time of this writing) and zero having been treated in our local hospital. Our common focus is on when we can reopen our stores and restaurants and resume our lives. But the larger context has to be concerning. Whatever we do must be done cautiously. Niall Ferguson, writing in the London Times, reminds us that “In history, all the great pandemics have come in waves.” He instructs us that “The only questions that remain open are exactly when the second wave will come, how big it will be and if it will be followed by a third.”
Having been sentenced to our homes, we have had to survive with solitary pursuits. Mine have been watching old movies and reading big books. A new bestseller is “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larsen, the story of Winston Churchill’s first year as prime minister in World War II. The book’s exotic title comes from a remark by one of Churchill’s aides watching the bombs drop during the Blitz.
The book’s characters are very human, with all their foibles, and the clear theme is leadership. As Churchill’s biographer Andrew Roberts once wrote to me, “Personality is vital,” and Churchill’s personality dominates in the 12 months beginning in May 1940.
What can we learn from this history to benefit us now? During that year Churchill said many notable things. One that Larsen reminds us of has great relevance now: “Facts are better than dreams.” To understand the coronavirus attack, there’s so much more we need to know. Our comprehension of this plague is only slowly developing.
Churchill understood the great need for action in the face of incomplete knowledge. He once observed, “I should have made nothing if I had not made mistakes.” In that spirit he was joined by his great war partner Franklin Roosevelt, who in his first presidential campaign remarked, “The country demands bold persistent experimentation. It is common sense to take a method and try it. If it fails admit it frankly and try another.”
That’s where we are, today. There is no set cure for the virus, so doctors are trying many meds and different treatments. Many of the vaccine trials that will begin soon will probably fail, but those experiments will guide us to one that works. We’ve learned that as many as 80% of patients put on ventilators don’t survive, so hospitals are continually trying other interventions.
In our daily lives, experimentation should also begin -- We can’t keep Napa closed forever. I’m not saying that just because I really, truly need a haircut. We’ve got to plan to re-open our restaurants, wineries and other services with new formats and floor plans. And somehow our schools must re-open. As The Economist bluntly reminds us, “Closures stymie the learning and development of all kids.”
If Churchill were with us now, perhaps he would remind us of the complexity of our current world, “with all its sadness and with all its unquenchable hope.” By comprehending and accepting both, we can find a way forward.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Zuzu
Lovina
Calistoga Playground
Hydro Grill
Johnnys
Puerto Valarta
Calistoga Thai Kitchen
Theorem Vineyard
Evangeline
Napa Whole Foods
St. Helena Gott's
Press in St. Helena
Tra Vigne
Napa Whole Foods
An empty street in Calistoga
An empty Calistoga street
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware in Calistoga
Calistoga CalMart
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Carol Shour
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Lucky
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods benches
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.