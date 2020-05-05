Vantage Point: Dispatches from the COVID-19 front in St. Helena

Vantage Point: Dispatches from the COVID-19 front in St. Helena

Deep inside every scribbler lies a yearning to be a war correspondent. What could be better? You’re in the middle of the action, you can (hopefully) distinguish the good guys from the bad, and you have an avid readership waiting impatiently for your every word.

This thought was generated by the 75th anniversary of the death of legendary war correspondent Ernie Pyle in the battle of Okinawa. The date of his death, April 18, is now commemorated as National Correspondents’ Day. Pyle, who worked and wrote in both the European and Pacific theaters of World War II, wasn’t an analyst of grand strategy. Instead, he focused on the individual stories of soldiers, airmen, sailors and Marines.

In our own war against the corona virus, we’re all on the front lines. As many social media posts have reminded us, while our parents and grandparents were commanded to fight fascism, we’re committed to sitting on our sofas. It seems that for every generation much is expected. St. Helenans, week after week, are expected to literally do nothing.

In our time, the front line troops are the medical workers and first responders taking charge and care of those struck down by the virus. These troops have colorfully reminded us that we are thankfully and truly a nation of immigrants. On TV and in other media, we have seen that our caregivers have come to us from all over the world. In particular, many of the experts on TV from hospitals and universities throughout the country are from families from the Indian subcontinent. We are blessed that their forebears decided to come to America for a better life.

Here in our rural valley, we have so far been lucky, with just one corona case in St. Helena (at the time of this writing) and zero having been treated in our local hospital. Our common focus is on when we can reopen our stores and restaurants and resume our lives. But the larger context has to be concerning. Whatever we do must be done cautiously. Niall Ferguson, writing in the London Times, reminds us that “In history, all the great pandemics have come in waves.” He instructs us that “The only questions that remain open are exactly when the second wave will come, how big it will be and if it will be followed by a third.”

Having been sentenced to our homes, we have had to survive with solitary pursuits. Mine have been watching old movies and reading big books. A new bestseller is “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larsen, the story of Winston Churchill’s first year as prime minister in World War II. The book’s exotic title comes from a remark by one of Churchill’s aides watching the bombs drop during the Blitz.

The book’s characters are very human, with all their foibles, and the clear theme is leadership. As Churchill’s biographer Andrew Roberts once wrote to me, “Personality is vital,” and Churchill’s personality dominates in the 12 months beginning in May 1940.

What can we learn from this history to benefit us now? During that year Churchill said many notable things. One that Larsen reminds us of has great relevance now: “Facts are better than dreams.” To understand the coronavirus attack, there’s so much more we need to know. Our comprehension of this plague is only slowly developing.

Churchill understood the great need for action in the face of incomplete knowledge. He once observed, “I should have made nothing if I had not made mistakes.” In that spirit he was joined by his great war partner Franklin Roosevelt, who in his first presidential campaign remarked, “The country demands bold persistent experimentation. It is common sense to take a method and try it. If it fails admit it frankly and try another.”

That’s where we are, today. There is no set cure for the virus, so doctors are trying many meds and different treatments. Many of the vaccine trials that will begin soon will probably fail, but those experiments will guide us to one that works. We’ve learned that as many as 80% of patients put on ventilators don’t survive, so hospitals are continually trying other interventions.

In our daily lives, experimentation should also begin -- We can’t keep Napa closed forever. I’m not saying that just because I really, truly need a haircut. We’ve got to plan to re-open our restaurants, wineries and other services with new formats and floor plans. And somehow our schools must re-open. As The Economist bluntly reminds us, “Closures stymie the learning and development of all kids.”

If Churchill were with us now, perhaps he would remind us of the complexity of our current world, “with all its sadness and with all its unquenchable hope.” By comprehending and accepting both, we can find a way forward.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Mark G. Epstein

Mark G. Epstein

Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Vantage Point: Let’s skip October next year
Opinion

Vantage Point: Let’s skip October next year

Given the impracticality of virtually all the plans to reform or revolutionize PG&E, it may make sense just to abolish October. Failing that, however, there's only one short-term solution -- take that $100 credit PG&E gave many of us in our November bills and buy some good booze, which can warm us on the dark nights that may lay ahead, whatever calendar month we’re in.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News