Vantage Point: Dispatches from the COVID-19 front in St. Helena

Here in our rural valley, we have so far been lucky, with just one corona case in St. Helena (at the time of this writing) and zero having been treated in our local hospital. Our common focus is on when we can reopen our stores and restaurants and resume our lives. But the larger context has to be concerning. Whatever we do must be done cautiously. Niall Ferguson, writing in the London Times, reminds us that “In history, all the great pandemics have come in waves.” He instructs us that “The only questions that remain open are exactly when the second wave will come, how big it will be and if it will be followed by a third.”

Having been sentenced to our homes, we have had to survive with solitary pursuits. Mine have been watching old movies and reading big books. A new bestseller is “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larsen, the story of Winston Churchill’s first year as prime minister in World War II. The book’s exotic title comes from a remark by one of Churchill’s aides watching the bombs drop during the Blitz.

The book’s characters are very human, with all their foibles, and the clear theme is leadership. As Churchill’s biographer Andrew Roberts once wrote to me, “Personality is vital,” and Churchill’s personality dominates in the 12 months beginning in May 1940.