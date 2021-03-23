Vantage Point: Extrapolating the Newsom recall

As grownups, we’re supposed to base our political choices on policy, so let’s deal with that first. In the months ahead, before the recall election, Newsom should be fairly judged on his handling of major issues. Here are a few:

Newsom inherited a mess with the DMV – poor service and customer treatment. He was slow to respond and appeared to finally do so only when photos of long lines showed up in the newspapers. COVID ironically solved that problem by shutting everything down. But the acid test is coming soon; the October deadline for getting the more secure “golden bear” license is just six months away. Will re-opened DMV offices be up to the challenge of processing the burdensome procedures of approving tidal waves of applications?

Wildfires will undoubtedly test state government again in 2021. While much of California forests are federally controlled, CalFire is what voters think of first when engulfed in smoke and ashes. Will California’s firefighting efforts be innovative and progressive and will we finally see needed levels of tree clearing?