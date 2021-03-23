Vantage Point: Extrapolating the Newsom recall

My introduction to California politics two decades ago was the inept administration of the hapless governor Gray Davis. Aloof and bland, Davis earned the political nickname “Beige.” Besieged by power and budgetary crises, he then was confronted by the telegenic Arnold Schwarzenegger in a recall and bounced from office by California voters.
“History may not repeat itself. But it rhymes.” Supposedly said Mark Twain. We now have the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. This recall reflects frustration and distaste for Newsom but it also says something about what’s happening with our culture of politics.
It’s hard to imagine two different governors. Where Davis was cold, Newsome runs hot. Where Davis was barely noticeable, Newsome is all in-your-face. Where the attack on Davis was policy-driven, the opposition to Newsom is double-barreled, both policy and personality.
I remember that I couldn’t find any St. Helenans very exercised one way or the other by Gray Davis. Currently, I’m finding broad distaste for Gavin Newsom, ranging from disappointment to visceral disgust.
Newsom has led a charmed life up to now. According to a profile in Los Angeles magazine,
“Newsom’s family, while hardly wealthy was at least adjacent to California royalty.” Newsom’s princely status boosted him first in business and then politics. The old political gibe applies to him: he was born on third base and thought he hit a triple.
As grownups, we’re supposed to base our political choices on policy, so let’s deal with that first. In the months ahead, before the recall election, Newsom should be fairly judged on his handling of major issues. Here are a few:
Newsom inherited a mess with the DMV – poor service and customer treatment. He was slow to respond and appeared to finally do so only when photos of long lines showed up in the newspapers. COVID ironically solved that problem by shutting everything down. But the acid test is coming soon; the October deadline for getting the more secure “golden bear” license is just six months away. Will re-opened DMV offices be up to the challenge of processing the burdensome procedures of approving tidal waves of applications?
Wildfires will undoubtedly test state government again in 2021. While much of California forests are federally controlled, CalFire is what voters think of first when engulfed in smoke and ashes. Will California’s firefighting efforts be innovative and progressive and will we finally see needed levels of tree clearing?
COVID, COVID, COVID. By itself, the pandemic can make or break the recall. The state’s chaotic and ever-changing response is not popular. The confused and erratic vaccine distribution will supposedly be solved by the state turning it over to Blue Shield. We have almost no information on why and how Blue Shield was chosen. Blue Shield is a health insurance entity, with all the negative baggage that comes with. When I moved to St. Helena, Blue Shield was delighted to offer me medical coverage, but only with an obscenely high surcharge. Thanks for nothing.
A St. Helenan, with her parents in our local senior living facility, penned an emotional plea in the Register “begging” Newsom to let them out of closed door confinement in their apartment. She asks Newsom directly, “Are you unable to immediately adapt to current conditions and address this critically urgent need?”
But seemingly more powerful than policy is personality in our current political climate. As the Wall Street Journal’s Peggy Noonan observes, “Public life has gotten extremely, unrelentingly performative.” There may be St. Helenans who respond warmly to Newsom’s performance and personality, but I haven’t found them.
Political life is unfair. That’s a given. Newsom is being judged on his hair, his voice, even his teeth. In our media-mad social network-driven culture superficialities become substance. Newsom’s political theater has earned him lousy reviews. Chief among them were the reactions to his totally dumb and politically inexcusable dinner at the French Laundry. I do know voters who were driven away from the governor by that one evening of gustatory delight.
Newsom and his handlers will strive mightily to make the recall a metaphor for national politics. They will want the election to be a reenactment of Trump vs. Biden. The recall is indeed being funded by the usual Republican suspects. It may turn into a referendum on societal shifts: a revitalized economy based on a broadly vaccinated populace in a re-opened society.
Napoleon may have said, “Give me generals who are lucky.” And luck has often come Gavin Newsom’s way. He has been coated with the pixie dust of uninspiring opponents. He has been in tune with the culture of contemporary California. For better or worse, he is a reflection of us.
Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.