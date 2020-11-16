Vantage Point: Frustrations of the fall season

I’m not alone in thinking that I’d like to go almost anywhere that would have me. But even in that spirit, airlines and resorts have done their damnedest to alienate us by reluctantly paying refunds for cancelled trips. By putting their own pocketbooks ahead of customer needs, they have foolishly hurt their bottom lines. Many of us will be slow to trust these businesses again.

Pursuing refunds can be a bureaucratic nightmare. Just try it without internet or phone service. For too many of us, AT&T and Comcast have failed this fire season. At the best of times AT&T cell service Upvalley disappoints; it disappeared from many phones during our power shutdowns. That’s just dangerous. For a brief shining moment, AT&T did bring in temporary cell towers to St. Helena, but they departed quickly. Comcast internet goes down every time there’s a power outage and subscribers tell me they can wait weeks after power comes back on for service to restart.

Both companies need to build and install long term solutions for these connectivity issues or, as with airlines and hotels, we’ll go to their competitors. I have a good corporate connection at AT&T and she assured me that AT&T would respond substantively to my questions about service reliability. Fat chance of that happening; weeks later, I’m still waiting.