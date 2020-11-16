Vantage Point: Frustrations of the fall season

A tartan blanket lies folded on an arm of my living room sofa. Every so often someone sitting there will ask about it. The blanket is more than 60 years old; it’s a deck chair blanket from the Cunard steamship lines and brings to mind the classic Cunard advertising slogan, “Getting there is half the fun.”
In my over-indulged youth, we “crossed the pond” each summer by ship, either on Cunard or the French Line. I was introduced to morning bouillon, dressing for dinner, and British boat trains. Even before COVID, those days and experiences had almost entirely disappeared.
In our daily lives this fall, the pleasure of travel and the ability to connect with people have both diminished.
St. Helenans love to travel for pleasure and wine business. But, as Suzan Rada of St. Helena Travel says, “The travel industry came to an abrupt halt in February and is still frozen in place.”
Very few destinations, at home and abroad, are welcoming Californians. And those that do require COVID testing. Rada tells me “securing those tests here within a small window prior to travelling has proved particularly challenging.”
Ulrika Engman in Calistoga has put together group trips for two decades under the name Yoga Journeys (full disclosure: I’ve been on several of them). All six 2020 trips had to be postponed. Engman’s own frustration is that these ventures require “lots of work to set up, cancel, and reschedule.” In plotting future trips, she tells me “Mindfulness is key to everything; where would I be willing to go?”
I’m not alone in thinking that I’d like to go almost anywhere that would have me. But even in that spirit, airlines and resorts have done their damnedest to alienate us by reluctantly paying refunds for cancelled trips. By putting their own pocketbooks ahead of customer needs, they have foolishly hurt their bottom lines. Many of us will be slow to trust these businesses again.
Pursuing refunds can be a bureaucratic nightmare. Just try it without internet or phone service. For too many of us, AT&T and Comcast have failed this fire season. At the best of times AT&T cell service Upvalley disappoints; it disappeared from many phones during our power shutdowns. That’s just dangerous. For a brief shining moment, AT&T did bring in temporary cell towers to St. Helena, but they departed quickly. Comcast internet goes down every time there’s a power outage and subscribers tell me they can wait weeks after power comes back on for service to restart.
Both companies need to build and install long term solutions for these connectivity issues or, as with airlines and hotels, we’ll go to their competitors. I have a good corporate connection at AT&T and she assured me that AT&T would respond substantively to my questions about service reliability. Fat chance of that happening; weeks later, I’m still waiting.
At least this fall we could vote. Not exactly. William Melancon of St. Helena is an enterprising young man and a sophomore at Cornell (go Big Red – Cornell has been the leader in bringing students back to campus safely). Along with a driver’s license, a mark of maturity for him was getting to vote. Actually, the two are connected; his DMV signature became his voting signature when he registered at 18. And then his troubles began.
Melancon first voted two years ago in the midterm elections. His mail ballot was rejected because his envelope signature didn’t match his signature of record.
At this point, let me interject. I don’t know about everyone else, but my signature changes every time I sign something. It could be the pen I’m using, the surface I’m writing on, or how quickly I scribble my name.
Melancon filled out a new signature card. When his 2020 ballot arrived, his mother overnighted it to Cornell. He voted. Then he received a phone call from the Napa Election Division. Once again, he was told, his signatures didn’t match. He reiterated that he had indeed updated his signature card after 2018. Napa said they didn’t have it. So once again, Melancon completed another signature card and emailed it back to Napa. His ballot was still rejected.
Cornellians are persistent; we have to be to survive upstate New York winters. Just before election day Melancon contacted Napa again. He was instructed to submit his old DMV signature together with his current signature, which he dutifully emailed back. His ballot was going to count!
Not so fast. He never heard back from the Napa Election Division. As he states, “It shouldn’t be this hard to vote!”
Traveling, communicating, voting. All should be swift and easy. We just want to travel with ease, communicate reliably, and vote for local and national offices. But apparently not, in this wretched autumn of 2020.
Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.
