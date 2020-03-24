Vantage Point: Gobsmacked by a black swan

There are idiots and fools in our midst, though thankfully few. There were two wretches who physically attacked workers at Safeway. While both Safeway and the employees declined to press charges, both they and the police know who the criminals are (video cameras). Even if they are not publicly identified and shamed, both Safeway and Sunshine – in solidarity – should forever ban these jerks from their stores.

It’s expensive to live in St. Helena. So financial stress adds to our health anxiety. A banker told me one customer came in and demanded $20,000 in cash. The banker said there was a cash withdrawal limit of $5,000. But even that is a bit silly when there’s little to spend it on.

The London Times reminds us that “markets overreact because they reflect human nature.” And a sense of panic right now is certainly human. It’s difficult, let’s be clear, but both mental and financial health require a long-range perspective. A Wall Street economist noted a few years ago that “the path of equity market valuation is far more erratic than the economy … but the long-term trend is inevitably rising.”

Near the end of March, there’s no telling how long the virus will dominate daily life. Dr. Relucio says she “will not be surprised” if she has to extend her stay at home order beyond April 7.