The phrase “existential threat” is much in vogue these days. There are indeed some situations where it’s appropriate. One is the nuclear program of the terrorist Iran regime, which poses a vital threat to Israel. Another one is Putin’s war of aggression against an independent Ukraine. And then we have the Hunter project here in St. Helena, where a domineering state government wants to fundamentally alter our town.

The narrow decision of the City Council to approve Hunter lies somewhere between comical and cowardly. No one voiced an optimistic opinion vouching for some social good that Hunter would provide. Instead, the majority cowered before the fascistic powers of the state. Why fascistic? Because the state’s attempt to impose Hunter on us is an example of an all-powerful higher authority trying to stamp out local control and independence. As the Star’s editor wrote in a news story, this is “unprecedented pressure” on a local government.

Why is Hunter a great threat? Because it will endanger the character of St. Helena, our finances and our safety. St. Helena already is suffering from too many second homes; many dozens more would define us as a part-time destination. We can’t afford the burden of this monstrous development on our physical and fiscal resources. And building by the levee threatens the east side of town when we next face floods, wildfires and earthquakes.

Also unprecedented has been a city department’s veiled attack on a St. Helenan. Dr. Angela Zivkovic is a professor and research scientist at UC Davis. I’d put her analytical black belt up against any bureaucrat. She has been consistently and effectively arguing against Hunter.

Most recently, Zivkovic addressed a state bureaucratic chieftain, stating that “It is not only irresponsible but also amoral for state officials to be pressuring small municipalities … to build housing in a high-risk area that could lead to the loss of lives especially and including the lives of vulnerable, low-income, underrepresented minorities and elderly.” Her declaration highlights the fascistic element in the state’s action: the lack of morality and the overpowering of the weak and defenseless.

Moreover, the state’s intervention runs counter to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign against climate change. As Dr. Zivkovic writes, weather disasters “are only increasing in both severity and frequency.” To deny the impact of weather on Hunter is to live in a world of fantasy.

What can and will be done? First, focus on Gavin Newsom. Remind him of his belief in climate change and his never-ending political ambition. St. Helenans should tell him we will oppose his eventual campaign for president unless he acts now to rein in his misguided and misbegotten Sacramento mandarins.

Our mayor, Paul Dohring, is standing out for his leadership against Hunter. His was the only City Council vote against both approving Hunter and its related environmental impact report. He is now offering two useful and meaningful action ideas. The first is to “embark on a professional, neutral, comprehensive emergency evacuation assessment” and then “immediately implement” the resulting recommendations.

Dohring’s second proposal is for the city to now hire “a neutral, third-party expert to assess the maintenance, stability, and functionality of the levee,” and then follow the recommendations. What Dohring is telling us is that substantive analysis must lead to action. He is following Churchill’s declaration that “expert knowledge, however indispensable, is no substitute for a generous and comprehending outlook.” The city’s response to evacuation risks and levee dangers can and should put a full stop to Hunter before any possible approval of the project’s final map and water and housing agreements.

Going forward, we don’t need to take counsel of our fears, but move strategically to stop Hunter. That should involve political pressure on Sacramento and legal action. I’m told that several lawsuits are in play to cripple and cancel Hunter.

We recently paused to celebrate our “glorious Fourth,” which commemorates successful resistance to tyrannical power. Later in 1776, George Washington offered words to support his soldiers which can reassure us now: “Let us therefore animate and encourage each other, and show the whole world, that a freeman contending for liberty on his own ground is superior to any slavish mercenary on earth.”