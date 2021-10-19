Vantage Point: Illness and health, version 2021

Whether it’s due to excessive cabin fever or traditional wanderlust, St. Helenans this year have been venturing out beyond our valley. Even though we’ve been vaccinated and are masked up, some of us have returned to town with sniffles, coughs, and assorted infections. How come?
A local doctor tells me, “Other respiratory viruses are now reappearing, after having been out of sight for about a year.” The Chronicle calls this pattern “viral interference,” when a strong virus like COVID knocks out the usual viral maladies.
I travelled back East for a 50th wedding anniversary celebration. United flew me to and from Washington on an international service widebody 787 with every seat filled. Everyone was fully masked and well behaved. I got ill three days after returning. Maybe a bug found me on the armrest, lavatory sink, or overhead bins. Non-COVID viruses can frequently be found on surfaces and spread through touch.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Regardless of the source, I was miserable for more than two weeks with bronchitis. I forgot the taste and smell of the marvelous double magnum of 1992 Johnson Turnbull cabernet that was the centerpiece of the celebratory gala.
I thanked my doctor for calling it bronchitis and not the common cold virus, which it essentially was. I felt lousy enough to have earned a more impressive diagnosis. The old line is that if you aggressively treat a cold, you’ll be better in a week; if you do nothing, it will take seven days. I readily acknowledge that I threw at my bug every nostrum I could find at Nature Select on Main Street. Pills, elixirs, syrups. At least I felt I was doing something and exerting autonomy over my condition.
That impulse, for taking control and showing we’re in charge, is behind the weird stuff being taken to fight COVID. Lately it’s been the horse drug ivermectin. Before that, it was the useless and unpronounceable hydroxychloroquine. These potions are also drenched in politics, a right-wing rejection of medical institutions and government agencies. Populism has been in vogue for the past five years; we shouldn’t be surprised that it spread to health care.
The big public health issue for our winter is whether influenza will come galloping back, after only a remarkably few thousand cases reported last winter. The Wall Street Journal called that “an all-time low.” After the hysterical and vicious public confrontations over the COVID vaccines, it may be comforting to find us returning to the decades-old debate over the flu vaccine.
While new technologies have provided us with astoundingly effective COVID shots, flu vaccines are produced by mid-twentieth century technology. And they don’t work very well. A new approach to manufacturing flu vaccines is on the medical horizon, but won’t arrive from several years. I got a classic case of the real flu 40 years ago; I was miserable for more than a week and then took several more to fully recover. I can testify that since then I’ve gotten the flu shot yearly and have avoided influenza in the succeeding decades.
Far from the world of viral attacks and interference, this year I got acquainted with my liver. As previously reported, last November I had major surgery at UCSF. When I had my chest and belly blown up, my liver was flopping around. Perhaps to give the assistant surgeon something to do — UCSF is a teaching hospital — they biopsied my liver.
Weeks later, I review the pathology report. It said I had “moderate steatosis.” I had no idea what that meant, but “moderate” sounded good. I was wrong. Eventually, I was told I had the common condition of a fatty liver, or NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease). This condition can be totally benign or can progress to something serious.
In this country, we don’t pay much attention to our livers, which act as the great filters for our bodies. That inattention or ignorance contrasts sharply with the traditional French preoccupation with their livers: “crise de foie” or crisis of the liver. A French physician, quoted in The New York Times a half-century ago, said that “There is a strong tendency in France to blame the liver for everything.”
As it turned out, I was in little danger. At the Queen of the Valley Hospital I had a FibroScan ultrasound, which utilizes sophisticated technicolor software to examine livers. It gave me an excellent score on liver health. My liver’s colors were reassuring green and blue, not worrisome red and orange.
But I was instructed to think more about my liver. That means lots of exercise, limiting simple and processed carbohydrates, and moderating alcohol consumption. These are beneficial practices for most everyone. Our wine and liquor intake should be focused on quality over quantity. That magnificent 30-year-old Napa cabernet I had in Washington fitted right in.
Check out the week in cartoons
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.