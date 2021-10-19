Vantage Point: Illness and health, version 2021

That impulse, for taking control and showing we’re in charge, is behind the weird stuff being taken to fight COVID. Lately it’s been the horse drug ivermectin. Before that, it was the useless and unpronounceable hydroxychloroquine. These potions are also drenched in politics, a right-wing rejection of medical institutions and government agencies. Populism has been in vogue for the past five years; we shouldn’t be surprised that it spread to health care.

The big public health issue for our winter is whether influenza will come galloping back, after only a remarkably few thousand cases reported last winter. The Wall Street Journal called that “an all-time low.” After the hysterical and vicious public confrontations over the COVID vaccines, it may be comforting to find us returning to the decades-old debate over the flu vaccine.

While new technologies have provided us with astoundingly effective COVID shots, flu vaccines are produced by mid-twentieth century technology. And they don’t work very well. A new approach to manufacturing flu vaccines is on the medical horizon, but won’t arrive from several years. I got a classic case of the real flu 40 years ago; I was miserable for more than a week and then took several more to fully recover. I can testify that since then I’ve gotten the flu shot yearly and have avoided influenza in the succeeding decades.