Vantage Point: In St. Helena, we’re bored, not depressed

White’s in favor of hotel development and “very much” supports Ted Hall’s Farmstead hotel. He is a consultant to the Wine Train’s project to build a hotel on the Krug winery property. He wants a new city hall and is open to where it would be located.

What we, the voters, need to be both entertained and informed is a series of online mayoral debates. It looks like the League of Women Voters and St. Helena Rotary Club are putting them together. These should be relatively informal three-way conversations in which our three candidates talk to each other and to us. They could become lively and popcorn-worthy events. For this election, in the absence of normal campaign gatherings, a few such debates will be invaluable.

These debates could allow us to learn what our mayoral candidates propose for St. Helena’s economic revitalization beyond generalized rhetoric. The relevant questions are many. How can local government support business expansion? What regulations, fees, and related bureaucratic rigmarole can be reduced and even eliminated? Council candidate Lester Hardy mentioned to me the possibility of offering “competitive grants” to “incentivize” new businesses. Is that a practical possibility? How would it work?