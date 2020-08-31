Vantage Point: In St. Helena, we’re bored, not depressed

Most everyone I know has been engaged this summer in a continuing search for social stimulation. Some, including this writer, have stretched the normal boundaries of what we call interaction. Like going to medical appointments. Early in this seemingly perpetual staycation I had a physical therapy session scheduled downvalley. They called me to make sure I was comfortable coming to their office. I replied, “Are you kidding? You’re getting me out of the house for a couple of hours.”
Psychiatrist Richard A. Friedman, writing in The New York Times, differentiates between boredom, a normal human condition, and depression, an illness. He cautions us that we shouldn’t medicalize something unpleasant that’s an inevitable part of life. But he adds, “While boredom isn’t depression, the mass experience of boredom isn’t something frivolous.” It can, in my view, lead to binge eating, binge drinking, and binge watching national politics. None of which is healthy.
Being entertained is valuable; it can take us out of ourselves. One bit of local entertainment available to us for a couple of months will be our mayor’s race, which has become a three-ring circus. Former councilmember Peter White has put on his metaphorical chain mail and entered the fray.
I spoke to White about his background and candidacy. Both he and his wife Mary – married for almost a half century – grew up in the Valley and they’ve raised a family here. His career has “mainly been around” construction and property management. Also some family cattle ranching. He served two terms on our City Council.
White’s in favor of hotel development and “very much” supports Ted Hall’s Farmstead hotel. He is a consultant to the Wine Train’s project to build a hotel on the Krug winery property. He wants a new city hall and is open to where it would be located.
What we, the voters, need to be both entertained and informed is a series of online mayoral debates. It looks like the League of Women Voters and St. Helena Rotary Club are putting them together. These should be relatively informal three-way conversations in which our three candidates talk to each other and to us. They could become lively and popcorn-worthy events. For this election, in the absence of normal campaign gatherings, a few such debates will be invaluable.
These debates could allow us to learn what our mayoral candidates propose for St. Helena’s economic revitalization beyond generalized rhetoric. The relevant questions are many. How can local government support business expansion? What regulations, fees, and related bureaucratic rigmarole can be reduced and even eliminated? Council candidate Lester Hardy mentioned to me the possibility of offering “competitive grants” to “incentivize” new businesses. Is that a practical possibility? How would it work?
More immediately, how soon can we get an interim city hall that welcomes us inside to a counter where we can get prompt assistance on permits, procedures, problems? And how are we going to pay for a new permanent city hall? Our elected leaders seem to spend an endless amount of time talking, debating, ruminating. How can they become motivated to take prompt action? We should hear the mayoral candidates address all these questions.
We can’t do much about the smoke that’s been keeping us inside on top of the virus. But we can find useful information as well as entertainment. Parks and Rec bocce czarina Stephanie Iacobacci has taken on a new role pushing out information on both the virus and the fires via Facebook. Outside government, Sonoma nonprofit business consultant Sarah Stierch has been publishing on Facebook astonishing and useful amounts of fire-related data.
On the entertainment front, St. Helena’s Mike Greensill has been offering “Jazz in the Afternoon” on Facebook several days a week. He’s a marvelous purveyor of the Great American Songbook and combines masterful piano playing with inventive story telling. And he keeps us in suspense, wondering what his accompanying cocktail will be each session. Going by the viewer comments, he’s been attracting a well-deserved national audience.
There are St. Helenans I know who despise Facebook and never use it. But now might be an opportune moment to reconsider. It’s a convenient way to access these info and entertainment sources. And alleviate boredom.
Psychiatrist Friedman notes that “if you wanted to design an experiment to bring about boredom, you couldn’t do better than the pandemic.” It’s an experiment with no clear end date.
Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.
