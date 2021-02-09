Vantage Point: It’s a wet January this year

St. Helena is gloriously drenched in wine and equally so in our rain gauges recently. In spite of that (or perhaps because of it) we are not immune to the popular phenomenon of going dry in January each year. I’ve jumped on that bandwagon for more than 15 years. Would this January be different?

Certainly, wine, booze, and beer did well in the extraordinary year of 2020. Many times I was reminded of a comment by a Barron’s magazine writer years ago: “Alcohol is rarely the answer, but it can, quite conveniently, help you forget the question.” And from pandemic to politics, there’s lots about 2020 we’d like to forget. As soon as virus-related closures hit us last March, there immediately was increased social chatter riffing off the classic claim that “it’s always 5:00 somewhere.”

Humorist Andy Borowitz last March also chimed in. He imagined that Dr. Anthony Fauci was telling us that “alcohol may help people survive the most severe effects of coronavirus briefings.”

Esther Mobley, the San Francisco Chronicle’s wine critic, notes that while there was wine “panic buying” last Spring, “wine sales overall did not grow significantly” last year. At least, there was a shift in the market. With bars and restaurants closed, there were more alcohol purchases for drinking at home.