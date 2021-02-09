Vantage Point: It’s a wet January this year

St. Helena is gloriously drenched in wine and equally so in our rain gauges recently. In spite of that (or perhaps because of it) we are not immune to the popular phenomenon of going dry in January each year. I’ve jumped on that bandwagon for more than 15 years. Would this January be different?
Certainly, wine, booze, and beer did well in the extraordinary year of 2020. Many times I was reminded of a comment by a Barron’s magazine writer years ago: “Alcohol is rarely the answer, but it can, quite conveniently, help you forget the question.” And from pandemic to politics, there’s lots about 2020 we’d like to forget. As soon as virus-related closures hit us last March, there immediately was increased social chatter riffing off the classic claim that “it’s always 5:00 somewhere.”
Humorist Andy Borowitz last March also chimed in. He imagined that Dr. Anthony Fauci was telling us that “alcohol may help people survive the most severe effects of coronavirus briefings.”
Esther Mobley, the San Francisco Chronicle’s wine critic, notes that while there was wine “panic buying” last Spring, “wine sales overall did not grow significantly” last year. At least, there was a shift in the market. With bars and restaurants closed, there were more alcohol purchases for drinking at home.
Constellation Brands, owner of Mondavi, had a good year in 2020. That was despite an initial kerfuffle when its Corona beer became an eponymous reminder of the COVID virus. But beer drinkers rebounded and Mexican beer did well.
My fellow gym rat Michael Caldarola commented to me that “I’m doing sober January again this year. I’ll get more reading done after dinner.” Given all the news, of course, some of us might want to read less this winter.
Local wine maker Aaron Pott doesn’t play along, telling me “I think it’s ridiculous. If I had a dry month I’d pick February; it’s a short month!”
Neither of our presidential candidates were drinkers; they both referred back to family traits of alcohol abuse. Vice President Mike Pence didn’t drink, either. But California’s daughter Kamala Harris does like wine and will be imbibing at White House state dinners. Those formal occasions typically have three or four red and white wines. Since Ronald Reagan’s tenure in the White House, they have always been American wines.
While this column doesn’t make political endorsements, one thing we can enthusiastically endorse is St. Helenan Mike Greensill’s “Jazz in the Afternoon” program on Facebook three times a week. Typically, Mike’s piano playing is accompanied by a cocktail. His version of a dry January: “I’m going off gin for a week.” One of his loyal fans quickly responded, saying “I’m doing dry January: dry white wine, dry gin.”
For myself, I’ve climbed down from the January bandwagon this year to modestly imbibe. My go-to beverage of choice has been Champagne, a traditional celebratory drink. An unknown raconteur opined that “If life brings you troubles, drink some champagne, then your problems will just become bubbles.” For many of us in January, we did have political troubles turn into glorious bubbles.
I also plead special circumstances. My previously reported surgery impacted my taste buds and for much of November and December I was dismayingly off alcohol. None of it tasted right. So I banked many weeks of not drinking. Slowly, my appetite for wine, beer and booze has been returning. I did start with Napa bubblies and Champagne. I took comfort in Mark Twain’s philosophy, that “Too much of anything is bad, but too much Champagne is just right.”
I was also cognizant of Esther Mobley’s observation “that part of the motivation for giving up alcohol was, actually, to rediscover its pleasures.” A cleansed palate is always good. For most of us, wine is treated simply as part of the good life. Growing up, my parents were foreigners and to them, wine was an ingredient in dinner. This was the classic European model of wine-with-food, which Robert Mondavi successfully marketed in Napa for decades.
Drinking wine is a social ritual, even if recently it’s been on Face Time or Zoom. As the Wall Street Journal’s wine critic Lettie Teague observed, “there are benefits to maintaining the rituals that give shape to our days, especially during these turbulent times.”
Political and pandemic turbulence will surely continue well into 2021. But, glass in hand, we can sail through to calmer waters.
Mark G. Epstein moved to St. Helena from the East Coast early this century after a career in international business.