The lady selling cherries at our Farmers’ Market was telling me the difference between the two varieties she offered. She told me one was “thick” while the second was “firm.” I was bewildered; I didn’t understand the distinction. She laughed and indicated she misspoke. The thicker-skinned one was actually “soft” as compared to the firmer one. Soft vs. firm was something I could understand. I bought the firm ones.

Lack of clarity in the words we use can cause us problems. These days, when public discourse seems coarser and when many commercial transactions are fraught with tension, fuzzy language makes life more difficult. Whether we’re buying something or trying to convince someone that our opinion is virtuous, thinking first about how we’re talking is as important as what we’re talking about.

It helps to learn the lingo. St. Helenans are inveterate travelers, yet I’ve known several who tripped over airplane talk when trying to fly nonstop on a complicated itinerary. They mistakenly thought “nonstop” and “direct” meant the same thing. Not so. Nonstop is straightforward. Direct is different; it means the plane makes an intermediate stop and then continues to its final destination. Which ends up taking longer.

Businesses frequently forget that clear and vigorous language is typically the better choice. There’s nothing wrong with “hiring” and “firing” people. There’s little reason to use pretentious language like “onboarding” and “terminating.”

The spoken word can be more troublesome than the written. Either out of nervousness or habit we all at times throw into conversation “um,” “like,” “you know.” These are meaningless but frequent additions to whatever we’re trying to say.

An unnecessary and unpleasant current habit of speech is tossing in “right?” at the end of a statement. It’s simply an annoying demand that your listener agree with you. On TV talk shows and interviews, speakers use it as a verbal crutch and they tend to use it over and over again. It accomplishes nothing, right?

People fall into repeating clichés without thinking. One pompous phrase is “begging the question.” People using it want to appear erudite, but it achieves nothing. A university philosophy department informs us that “the fallacy of begging the question occurs when an argument's premises assume the truth of the conclusion, instead of supporting it.” I’m not entirely sure what that really means, but it tells me to avoid using the phrase.

Both in conversation and writing, we’ve become afraid of language. That makes our statements sadly less colorful. “Niggardly” is a perfectly fine old English word. It means stingy or, according to Merriam-Webster, “grudgingly mean about spending.” It has nothing, zero, nada to do with the wretched N-word. Yet because niggardly appears similar to that obscenity, it’s disappeared from our common language.

We’re much too afraid of straight talk and inadvertently offending people. That leads to censorship, which is running riot on both the left and right. That can be seen in absurd campaigns to remove books from high school libraries and disinviting lecturers whose opinions we might find offensive. Taking offense is annoyingly commonplace.

By contrast, the Cornell University librarian Elaine Westbrooks is one of those leaders fighting back. She says, “There’s something in our collection to offend everybody, I promise you; that’s exactly the way it’s supposed to be.” Good for her! And we should note that Westbrooks is not a tired old pale white male, but an accomplished Black woman. We need to hear more influencers like her speaking up.

All the same, how we phrase our conversation makes a difference. It just requires a little forethought. There’s a subtle but definite difference between saying “You’re stupid” and “Your argument is stupid.” Oxford Languages reminds us that diplomacy is “the art of dealing with people in a sensitive and effective way.” That’s what we should be striving for.

Yet diplomacy is not cowardice. There’s no reason for TV talking heads to continue to refer to the war criminal running Russia as “Mr. Putin.” He should just be “Putin,” if we even have to use his name. Eighty-plus years ago, too many British appeasers kept calling the Nazi leader “Herr Hitler.” He didn’t then, nor does Putin now, deserve an honorific title.

Ultimately, this is a call for all of us to recognize that the most attractive and meaningful language that we can use should be clear and vigorous. English is a vibrant language. Let’s not dim its glow.